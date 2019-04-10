There are dozens of auto insurance companies in the U.S., so you have many choices when you want to buy car insurance. Below is a list of car insurance companies in the top 50 for market share, with websites and the location of headquarters. Remember that not all auto insurance companies operate in every state.
List of car insurance companies
|Rank
|Company
|Website
|Headquarters
|1
|State Farm
|statefarm.com
|Bloomington, IL
|2
|Progressive
|progressive.com
|Mayfield, OH
|3
|Allstate Corp.
|allstate.com
|Northbrook, IL
|4
|USAA
|usaa.com
|San Antonio, TX
|5
|Liberty Mutual
|libertymutual.com
|Boston, MA
|6
|Farmers Insurance Group
|farmers.com
|Woodland Hills, CA
|7
|Nationwide
|nationwide.com
|Columbus, OH
|8
|American Family Insurance Group
|amfam.com
|Madison, WI
|9
|Travelers
|travelers.com
|Saint Paul, MN
|10
|Auto Club Exchange (AAA Insurance)
|aaa.com
|Costa Mesa, CA
|11
|Erie Insurance
|www.erieinsurance.com
|Erie, PA
|12
|Kemper
|kemper.com
|Chicago, IL
|13
|National General Holdings Corp
|nationalgeneral.com
|New York, NY
|14
|CSAA Insurance Exchange
|csaa-insurance.aaa.com
|Walnut Creek, CA
|15
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|auto-owners.com
|Lansing, MI
|16
|Mercury Insurance
|mercuryinsurance.com
|Los Angeles, CA
|17
|MetLife
|metlife.com
|New York, NY
|18
|The Hartford
|thehartford.com
|Hartford, CT
|19
|Auto Club Insurance Association
|aaa.com
|Dearborn, MI
|20
|Amica
|amica.com
|Lincoln, RI
|21
|The Hanover Insurance Group
|hanover.com
|Worcester, MA
|22
|COUNTRY Financial
|countryfinancial.com
|Bloomington, IL
|23
|NJM Insurance
|njm.com
|West Trenton, NJ
|24
|Southern Farm Bureau Casualty
|sfbcic.com
|Ridgeland, MS
|25
|Sentry
|sentry.com
|Stevens Point, WI
|26
|Shelter Insurance
|shelterinsurance.com
|Columbia, MO
|27
|Alfa Mutual Group
|alfainsurance.com
|Montgomery, AL
|28
|Ameriprise Financial
|ameriprise.com
|Minneapolis, MN
|29
|Chubb
|chubb.com
|Whitehouse Station, NJ
|30
|Texas Farm Bureau Insurance
|txfb-ins.com
|Waco, TX
|31
|Tennessee Farmers Insurance Cos.
|www.fbitn.com
|Columbia, TN
|32
|Plymouth Rock of New Jersey
|plymouthrock.com
|Red Bank, NJ
|33
|The Cincinnati Insurance Cos.
|cinfin.com
|Fairfield, OH
|34
|North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance
|ncfbins.com
|Raleigh, NC
|35
|Kentucky Farm Bureau
|kyfb.com
|Louisville, KY
|36
|State Auto
|stateauto.com
|Columbus, OH
|37
|Consumers County Mutual Insurance Co.
|Now an underwriter for Texas customers of American Modern Insurance
|Dallas, TX
|38
|Grange Insurance
|grangeinsurance.com
|Columbus, OH
|39
|American National
|americannational.com
|Galveston, TX
|40
|Loya Insurance
|fredloya.com
|El Paso, TX
|41
|Farm Bureau Financial Services
|fbfs.com
|West Des Moines, IA
|42
|Safety Insurance
|safetyinsurance.com
|Boston, MA
|43
|Wawanesa General Insurance Co.
|wawanesa.com
|San Diego, CA
|44
|Horace Mann
|horacemann.com
|Springfield, IL
|45
|Markel
|markelinsurance.com
|Glen Allen, VA
|46
|Michigan Farm Bureau
|farmbureauinsurance-mi.com
|Lansing, MI
|47
|Plymouth Rock Co.
|plymouthrock.com
|Boston, MA
|48
|Home State Insurance Group
|equityins.net
|Waco, TX
|49
|American Access Casualty Co.
|aains.com
|Downers Grove, IL
|Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on market share in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance