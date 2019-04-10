There are dozens of auto insurance companies in the U.S., so you have many choices when you want to buy car insurance. Below is a list of car insurance companies in the top 50 for market share, with websites and the location of headquarters. Remember that not all auto insurance companies operate in every state.

List of car insurance companies

Rank Company
Click to see company reviews 		Website Headquarters
1 State Farm statefarm.com Bloomington, IL
2 Progressive progressive.com Mayfield, OH
3 Allstate Corp. allstate.com Northbrook, IL
4 USAA usaa.com San Antonio, TX
5 Liberty Mutual libertymutual.com Boston, MA
6 Farmers Insurance Group farmers.com Woodland Hills, CA
7 Nationwide nationwide.com Columbus, OH
8 American Family Insurance Group amfam.com Madison, WI
9 Travelers travelers.com Saint Paul, MN
10 Auto Club Exchange (AAA Insurance) aaa.com Costa Mesa, CA
11 Erie Insurance www.erieinsurance.com Erie, PA
12 Kemper kemper.com Chicago, IL
13 National General Holdings Corp nationalgeneral.com New York, NY
14 CSAA Insurance Exchange csaa-insurance.aaa.com Walnut Creek, CA
15 Auto-Owners Insurance auto-owners.com Lansing, MI
16 Mercury Insurance mercuryinsurance.com Los Angeles, CA
17 MetLife metlife.com New York, NY
18 The Hartford thehartford.com Hartford, CT
19 Auto Club Insurance Association aaa.com Dearborn, MI
20 Amica amica.com Lincoln, RI
21 The Hanover Insurance Group hanover.com Worcester, MA
22 COUNTRY Financial countryfinancial.com Bloomington, IL
23 NJM Insurance njm.com West Trenton, NJ
24 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty sfbcic.com Ridgeland, MS
25 Sentry sentry.com Stevens Point, WI
26 Shelter Insurance shelterinsurance.com Columbia, MO
27 Alfa Mutual Group alfainsurance.com Montgomery, AL
28 Ameriprise Financial ameriprise.com Minneapolis, MN
29 Chubb chubb.com Whitehouse Station, NJ
30 Texas Farm Bureau Insurance txfb-ins.com Waco, TX
31 Tennessee Farmers Insurance Cos. www.fbitn.com Columbia, TN
32 Plymouth Rock of New Jersey plymouthrock.com Red Bank, NJ
33 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. cinfin.com Fairfield, OH
34 North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance ncfbins.com Raleigh, NC
35 Kentucky Farm Bureau kyfb.com Louisville, KY
36 State Auto stateauto.com Columbus, OH
37 Consumers County Mutual Insurance Co. Now an underwriter for Texas customers of American Modern Insurance Dallas, TX
38 Grange Insurance grangeinsurance.com Columbus, OH
39 American National americannational.com Galveston, TX
40 Loya Insurance fredloya.com El Paso, TX
41 Farm Bureau Financial Services fbfs.com West Des Moines, IA
42 Safety Insurance safetyinsurance.com Boston, MA
43 Wawanesa General Insurance Co. wawanesa.com San Diego, CA
44 Horace Mann horacemann.com Springfield, IL
45 Markel markelinsurance.com Glen Allen, VA
46 Michigan Farm Bureau farmbureauinsurance-mi.com Lansing, MI
47 Plymouth Rock Co. plymouthrock.com Boston, MA
48 Home State Insurance Group equityins.net Waco, TX
49 American Access Casualty Co. aains.com Downers Grove, IL
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on market share in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance

