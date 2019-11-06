Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Iowa, based on premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Paying for car insurance every month? If you can pay for the whole term up-front you’ll probably get a discount.

Largest auto insurance companies in Iowa

Rank in Iowa Company Market share % in Iowa 1 State Farm 21.05 2 Progressive 17.62 3 Nationwide 9.17 4 Farm Bureau Financial Services 6.79 5 American Family Insurance 6.49 6 Grinnell Mutual 4.85 7 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 3.74 8 IMT 3.35 9 Allstate Corp. 3.28 10 Auto-Owners Insurance 2.48 11 West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. 2.36 12 USAA 1.92 13 Farmers Insurance 1.68 14 Liberty Mutual 1.55 15 Pekin Insurance 1.27 16 COUNTRY Financial 0.87 17 Travelers 0.86 18 Shelter Insurance 0.84 19 EMC Insurance 0.8 20 Sentry 0.76 21 Auto Club Insurance Association 0.7 22 Encova Insurance 0.6 23 MetLife 0.54 24 North Star Mutual Insurance Co 0.52 25 The Hartford 0.4 26 Celina Insurance 0.38 27 Selective 0.38 28 United Fire Group Inc. 0.37 29 American National 0.35 30 Westfield Insurance 0.34 31 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.28 32 Western National Insurance 0.27 33 SECURA Insurance Companies 0.25 34 Farmers Mutual Hail 0.25 35 Donegal 0.23 36 State Auto 0.23 37 Penn National Insurance 0.21 38 Grange Insurance 0.21 39 Hastings Mutual Insurance Co. 0.2 40 Markel 0.18 41 Horace Mann 0.17 42 Wisconsin Reinsurance Corp. 0.16 43 Cameron Mutual 0.16 44 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.13 45 Midwest Family 0.09 46 Amica 0.09 47 Chubb 0.08 48 W. R. Berkley Corp. 0.06 49 National General Holdings Corp. 0.05 50 California Casualty 0.05 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



