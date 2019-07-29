A home insurance policy typically does not cover lost jewelry, but it will cover stolen or damaged jewelry, though there may be some limits on claims payments. Here’s a look at coverage rules and where you’ll likely run into policy limits.

When does homeowners insurance cover jewelry?

The most common type of homeowners insurance policy, known as an HO-3, covers jewelry for 16 problems, known as “perils.” Here’s a sample HO-3 policy.

Fire and lightning. Windstorms and hail. Explosions. Riots and civil commotions. Aircraft, such as self-propelled missiles and spacecraft. Vehicles. Smoke. Vandalism. Theft. Falling objects. Weight of ice, snow or sleet. Water or steam damage, excluding floods. Sudden tearing apart of air conditioners or water heaters. Freezing. Damage from artificially generated electrical surges. Volcanic eruption.

Jewelry destroyed or damaged during a flood or earthquake is generally not covered by homeowners insurance. Read more about flood insurance and earthquake insurance.

Personal property coverage limits are sometimes set at 50% of the dwelling coverage. For example, if your house is insured for $300,000, the personal property coverage would be $150,000.

But some items have coverage sub-limits, sometimes referred to as “special limits.” A common example of this is a $1,500 limit for stolen jewelry, watches, precious and semiprecious stones, and gems.

Example of jewelry coverage on a homeowners policy

Problem Coverage for jewelry repair or replacement? Damage from fire, explosion or other peril listed above Full coverage, up to the policy’s personal property limit Theft Limit of $1,500 in most cases; check your policy for its limit on jewelry theft

Homeowners insurance policies usually have some exceptions for coverage for stolen jewelry. These can include:

Theft committed by you or someone listed on your policy.

The home was under construction.

Theft from a rented portion of the home.

Theft from trailers, semi-trailers, campers and watercraft.

Are engagement rings covered on home insurance?

An engagement ring is covered by home insurance, but the basic coverage might not be enough because of the common $1,500 limit for stolen jewelry.

Can you claim a lost watch on home insurance?

A watch is covered by home insurance but, just like jewelry, you might have enough basic coverage. A typical policy theft limit is $1,500 for jewelry and watches.

What if I need more insurance for valuable jewelry?

If your home insurance doesn’t provide enough jewelry coverage, you can purchase:

Scheduled property insurance, which is an add-on to your policy.

Jewelry protection insurance, which can be purchased separately from home insurance.

What is scheduled property insurance?

Scheduled property insurance, also known as an endorsement, floater or rider, is an add-on that increases coverage limits on specific valuable items. It’s worth considering scheduled property insurance if your jewelry is more valuable than your coverage limits. Have your jewelry appraised to find out what it should be insured for. Since jewelry often increases in value over time, you may need regular appraisals and coverage adjustments.

A floater typically covers problems that home insurance won’t, including accidental loss (like losing a ring while traveling) and accidental damage.

There’s usually no deductible when you make a claim on a floater, but since a floater is a part of homeowners insurance, it could affect your future homeowners insurance rates.

How do I get my jewelry scheduled?

If you purchase a floater for jewelry, you’ll need to:

Provide the home insurance company with a professional appraisal or receipt for each item you want scheduled.

Schedule each piece of jewelry individually.

What is jewelry protection insurance?

Like a scheduled property floater, jewelry protection insurance covers problems like fire, theft, and accidentally losing jewelry. However, unlike a scheduled property floater, jewelry protection insurance is a standalone policy, meaning it’s not part of a homeowners insurance policy. Any claims you make on it won’t affect your homeowners insurance rates.

You can purchase jewelry protection insurance from homeowners insurance companies and others, such as Jewelers Mutual. You can choose the deductible, which is the amount deducted from a claims check.

What should I do if I lost my ring?

If you lost a ring or another piece of jewelry, you may not have insurance from a basic home insurance policy. A standard homeowners policy typically does not cover lost jewelry, but jewelry that’s under “schedule personal property” coverage is usually covered if it’s lost.

Jewelry protection insurance also usually covers lost jewelry.

Finding the right insurance policy for jewelry

Homeowners insurance policy Scheduled personal property with home insurance Jewelry protection insurance Deductible if you have a claim ✔ ✔ Covers damage from fire, storms ✔ ✔ ✔ Covers theft Usually up to $1,500 ✔ ✔ Covers jewelry you’ve lost ✔ ✔ Claims do not affect home insurance rates ✔

How do I file an insurance claim for damaged or lost jewelry?

Whether you have homeowners insurance, a rider or a jewelry protection policy, here’s how to file a claim.

If your jewelry was stolen or vandalized, file a police report. Get a copy so you can include it with the insurance claim.

Contact your insurance company or jewelry protection insurer immediately after noticing the jewelry has been stolen, lost or damaged.

The best way to keep track of lots of jewelry is with a home inventory checklist. It’s a good idea to hold on to your receipts, too.