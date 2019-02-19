If you cause a car accident, there's a good chance your rates will go up at renewal time. Auto insurance rates go up an average of 36%, based on premiums reported by EverQuote users. In California, Missouri and Utah you could see your premiums go up almost 50%.

If the accident causes an injury to someone else, your rates could go up even more.

Here's a look at how much insurance goes up after an accident in many states.

Insurance increases after an accident

State Annual premium with clean driving record Annual premium with an accident, no injury % increase after an accident Utah $1,566 $2,303 47% Missouri $1,615 $2,373 47% California $1,596 $2,339 47% Virginia $1,595 $2,277 43% North Carolina $1,603 $2,268 41% Tennessee $1,590 $2,240 41% Ohio $1,496 $2,081 39% Pennsylvania $1,760 $2,446 39% Washington $1,612 $2,237 39% Texas $1,773 $2,444 38% Georgia $1,939 $2,658 37% South Carolina $1,897 $2,590 37% Massachusetts $1,893 $2,574 36% Average 36% Louisiana $2,109 $2,854 35% Arizona $1,584 $2,133 35% Colorado $1,694 $2,235 32% New Jersey $2,020 $2,659 32% Indiana $1,485 $1,947 31% Florida $1,839 $2,400 31% Illinois $1,521 $1,930 27% New York $2,153 $2,636 22% Michigan $2,077 $2,533 22% Maryland $2,068 $2,505 21%

Accidents that don't affect car insurance rates

Not all accidents will lead to a rate increase. Here are the types of accidents that are generally not "chargeable" by an insurance company.

The car was legally parked and hit.

You were compensated for the car damage by the person responsible, or you have a judgment against that person.

The car was rear-ended and you didn't get a ticket related to the accident.

The driver who hit you was convicted of a moving violation and you were not.

The car was in a hit-and-run and you reported it to the proper authorities within 24 hours.

The car damage was caused by contact with animals or birds.

The car damage was from flying gravel, missiles or falling objects.

The car accident happened when you were responding to an emergency and you are a volunteer or paid member of a police, fire, first aid or law enforcement department.

FAQ

How long will an accident affect my rates?

Auto insurers typically look at a driving record for the past three to five years when determining rates. But some driving convictions, like a DUI, can affect your rates longer.

Can I avoid an insurance increase after an accident?

Getting accident forgiveness insurance before you have an accident will let you avoid an insurance increase. Depending on the insurer, you can pay extra for accident forgiveness or earn it as a reward.

What insurance covers accidents?

If you cause an accident, your liability auto insurance pays others for property damage and injuries.

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. We compared premiums for drivers with clean records (no accidents or tickets) vs. drivers who had a chargeable accident. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.