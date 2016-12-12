Distracted driving is a dangerous epidemic. Drivers know it’s something that they shouldn’t do, but texting and driving still occurs on the roads every day. How do we get the severity of the message across—that each day, over 8 people are killed and over 1,100 injured in crashes that involve a distracted driver? Here are the most creative billboards that we’ve come across.

Which ones make you think twice?

"Text and Drive - Wathan Funeral Home”

text and drive - psa billboard funeral home

"R U There?”

r u there? texting and driving billboard psa

"Your LOL's and OMG's Can Wait"

your lol's and omg's can wait - sign massachusetts

"Better Left Unread Than Dead"

better left unread than dead texting and driving billboard psa

"Texting Will Get You On the Naughty List”

texting will get you on the naughty list billboard psa

"Someone Texting & Driving Killed Our Daughter—Your Text Can Wait. In Loving Memory of Deanna Mauer"

someone texting & driving killed our daughter - deanna mauer billboard psa

"When you're distracted, who's driving? Thumbs on the wheel.”

when you're distracted, who's driving? thumbs on the wheel billboard psa

"Dummies Text & Drive”

dummies text and drive billboard psa

"Talk. Text. Crash. Hey you–Hang up & drive!”

talk text crash - hey you - hang up and drive! billboard psa

Billboards that shame drivers for texting and driving

photos of people texting and driving billboards psa - shaming

"Simply Text to Deploy. Stop the texts. Stop the wrecks.”

simply text to deploy stop the texts stop the wrecks billboard psa

"Please make it home safe today. Don't Text and Drive”

please make it home safe today - don't text and drive billboard psa

"Talk. Text. Crash. When driving, put your phone away.”

when driving, put your phone away. talk text crash billboard psa

"Drive Now. Talk or Text Later”

drive now talk or text later electronic sign psa

"You Talk. You Text. You Crash.”

you talk you text you crash electronic sign psa

"You tell his mom you only looked down for a second.”

you tell his mom you only looked down for a second texting driving psa sign

"She Got The Message - Don't Text and Drive"

she got the message don't text and drive billboard psa

"Honk if you love Jesus - Text while driving if you want to meet him"

honk if you love jesus text while driving if you want to meet him

