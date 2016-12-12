Distracted driving is a dangerous epidemic. Drivers know it’s something that they shouldn’t do, but texting and driving still occurs on the roads every day. How do we get the severity of the message across—that each day, over 8 people are killed and over 1,100 injured in crashes that involve a distracted driver? Here are the most creative billboards that we’ve come across.

Which ones make you think twice?

"Text and Drive - Wathan Funeral Home”

"R U There?”

"Your LOL's and OMG's Can Wait"

"Better Left Unread Than Dead"

"Texting Will Get You On the Naughty List”

"Someone Texting & Driving Killed Our Daughter—Your Text Can Wait. In Loving Memory of Deanna Mauer"

"When you're distracted, who's driving? Thumbs on the wheel.”

"Dummies Text & Drive”

"Talk. Text. Crash. Hey you–Hang up & drive!”

Billboards that shame drivers for texting and driving

"Simply Text to Deploy. Stop the texts. Stop the wrecks.”

"Please make it home safe today. Don't Text and Drive”

"Talk. Text. Crash. When driving, put your phone away.”

"Drive Now. Talk or Text Later”

"You Talk. You Text. You Crash.”

"You tell his mom you only looked down for a second.”

"She Got The Message - Don't Text and Drive"

"Honk if you love Jesus - Text while driving if you want to meet him"

