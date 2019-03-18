AIG Home Insurance Review

AIG ratings

AIG scored well in an EverQuote survey of home insurance customers, with 4 out 5 stars across the board, including overall satisfaction.

Also notably good are complaints about AIG home insurance, which are well below the industry median, based on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Still, the percentage of home insurance customers in EverQuote's survey who would choose AIG again was below the average, at 58%. (The average was 63%.) The company with the highest percentage was Chubb at 87%.

About AIG

AIG's Private Client Group is geared toward people with high net worth who have substantial assets to protect.

The Private Client Group offers personal insurance for individuals and families, including coverage for cars, homes, yachts and private collections of art, wine, jewelry and other valuable items.

The Private Client Group's Wildfire Protection Unit helps homeowners in certain parts of the country reduce the potential for wildfire damage. The service provides advice on reducing combustible material around a house and can apply a fire retardant around the perimeter of a property if needed when a wildfire is approaching.

The company's "thoroughbred horse liability extension" can provide an extra $1 million in liability coverage to owners of thoroughbred horses.

AIG's Family CyberEdge insurance can reimburse you for data restoration costs for a cyber attack, cyber extortion, and crisis and reputation management.

Other insurers that specialize in high net worth clients include Chubb and PURE.

Discounts for AIG Private Client Group homeowners insurance

We examined insurance filings made by AIG to state insurance departments to find out what types of discounts, sometimes called "credits," homeowners can expect. (These may vary by state and there are more types of AIG credits available than listed below.)

Loss-free discount

For customers who haven't had a home insurance claim in five or more years.

New and renovated houses credit

For new homes built or renovations done within the last 10 years.

Fire alarm credit

For homes with alarms with a direct-reporting or central-station system.

Burglar alarm

For homes with alarms with a direct-reporting or central-station system.

Automatic water shut-off valve

For homes with shut-off value systems that actively monitor and protect plumbing in the main residence.

Guard gated community

A credit if the home is in a gated community and: car and pedestrian access is limited to entrances controlled by guards or locked gates at all times; proper identification is required to enter; visitors are announced.

Gated community patrol service

A credit if your gated community employs a 24-hour patrol service.

Private collections policy credit

If you have a Private Client Group Private Collections insurance policy with a premium of at least $1,000.

Residential sprinkler system

A credit for having a sprinkler system that protects all enclosed spaces.

External security system

Such as closed-circuit TV cameras monitored 24 hours a day or a 24-hour on-site security guard.

Full-time caretaker

If a caretaker lives at the residence year-round.

Wildfire protection

In California, credits are available for features such as an exterior sprinkler, ember-resistant venting, having an annual brush-removal contract, having a permanently installed wildfire spray system, or having a portable fire-break system.

AIG homeowners insurance surcharges

We also examined AIG's insurance filings to find surcharges for various types of homeowners situations. We found AIG typically has these extra charges (which could vary by state):

Age of house surcharge for homes built in 1990 or before

for homes built in 1990 or before Rented to others surcharge if you rent out your house.

if you rent out your house. Minor renovation surcharge if you're doing a small renovation and still living at home.

if you're doing a small renovation and still living at home. Seasonal/secondary house surcharge if you have another residence that's unoccupied for more than 60 days during the policy term.

if you have another residence that's unoccupied for more than 60 days during the policy term. Vacancy surcharge if your residence is vacant for more than 30 days.

if your residence is vacant for more than 30 days. Multi-family house surcharge for houses with three or more family units.

AIG contact information

Headquarters:

175 Water Street

New York, NY 10038

website

Customer service: 866-324-8222

AIG Private Client Group claims service: 1-888-760-9195

For U.S. clients traveling abroad: 1-302-482-6000

Request a lifestyle and insurance review: 1-844-447-5296

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of AIG in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Updated Aug. 5, 2019