Erie Insurance Review

Erie Insurance ratings

Erie Insurance customers gave the company high marks in an EverQuote satisfaction survey, with 4 out 5 stars overall for both auto and home insurance. Erie scored even higher for auto insurance customer service at 4.5 stars.

In our price analysis, Erie was one of the cheapest auto insurers. In addition, complaints about Erie insurance are lower than the industry median for both auto and home insurance, making it a solid choice.

Erie is a regional insurance that sells insurance in 12 states and Washington, D.C.: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.





Erie auto insurance customer satisfaction ratings

Erie's car insurance customers gave good scores to the company in EverQuote's survey, including notably 4.5 out of 5 stars for customer service.

Overall: 4 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4.5 stars

Erie car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between Erie and other insurers. It was one of the cheapest insurers in our analysis.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551

Does Erie Insurance have what you want?

Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars Yes, by designating business use on a policy Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers No Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving No Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

Also available from Erie Insurance

Erie Rate Lock: Your premium won't change even if you have a claim, unless you make a change to the policy such as adding a vehicle.

First Accident Forgiveness: For people who have been Erie Exchange customers for three years.

Feature Fifteen: Erie will not apply a surcharge for an at-fault accident for a Family Auto Policy that has been continuously in force for 15 years with Erie Insurance Group.

New car replacement: if your new car (less than two years old) is totaled, Erie will replace it with a car of the newest model year.

Erie car insurance discounts

Here are some of the Erie auto insurance discounts offered, based on our review of state insurance filings. Discounts details may change among states, and might not be available in all states or from each Erie subsidiary. Also, some vehicles may be ineligible for certain discounts, like motorcycles and antique cars.





Accident prevention course

For drivers age 55 and older who complete an approved class.

Age 55 or over

College student

For full-time students age 23 or younger who don't live at home and don't have a car at college.

Safe driver

For drivers without moving violations or claims for the last three years.

Driver training

For drivers under age 21 who have completed an accredited driver training course.

Youthful driver

For drivers between 15 and 20 who have no moving violations and who live in a household where no drivers had an at-fault claim of more than $100 in the last five years.

Youthful driver longevity





100% farm use

For policyholders who also reside on the farm.

Anti-lock brakes

Anti-theft device

Passive restraints

Reduced usage

If you won't be driving the vehicle for at least 90 consecutive days.





Advance quote

For people who get quotes seven or more days before the policy will start.

Multi-car

Multi-policy

Payment plan

For those paying annually or in three payments within 90 days.

Past liability limits

For those who've had at least $300,000 in bodily injury liability limits.

About Erie home insurance

Erie offers several add-ons to home insurance that can prove valuable, such as coverage for water backup & sump overflow, service line protection for damage to underground utility lines, and identity recovery coverage after identity theft or fraud.

Erie also has an option for “extended replacement cost” coverage, which provides up to 25% more above the policy’s limit for dwelling coverage if you need more money to rebuild your house.

Erie home insurance satisfaction ratings

Erie home insurance customers gave the company 4 out 5 stars in three measurements of satisfaction.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Erie home insurance discounts

Erie’s home insurance discounts can vary by state and type of policy, but here are some of price breaks often available.

Advance quote discount: For new customers who got a quote 7 days or more before the Erie policy starts.

Age of insured discount: Based on customer age, with discounts kicking in at age 46.

Earthen home discount: For homes where at least two sides and the roof are below ground. This is because earthen homes tend to have fewer claims such as wind and hail claims.

Fire alarm, burglar alarm and sprinkler system discounts

Multi-policy discount: For customers who have auto and home, home and life, or all three policies from Erie.

New home discount: For new construction.

Vault discount: For customers who keep jewelry in a vault.

Erie Insurance contact information

Headquarters:

100 Erie Insurance Place

Erie, PA 16530

website

Customer service: (800) 458-0811

Claims: (800) 367-3743

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Erie in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

State rate filings source: S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019