Chubb Home Insurance Review

Chubb ratings

Chubb scored the highest for overall satisfaction among the 15 home insurance companies in an EverQuote survey, at 4.5 out of 5 stars. Chubb also had the highest percentage of home insurance customers (87%) who said they would choose the company again.

In addition, complaints about Chubb home insurance are well below the industry median, making Chubb worth top consideration. Its products and services can appeal especially to owners of high-value homes.

About Chubb

Chubb sells insurance for homes, cars, boats and businesses. It also sells personal accident insurance, supplemental health insurance and life insurance.

Chubb is well-suited for high net worth clients and provides security recommendations and personal risk assessments for those who have ample assets to protect.

The Chubb Masterpiece homeowners policy can provide several perks, including:

Extended replacement cost for damaged homes, which means Chubb will pay to repair or rebuild a home to its original look even if the cost exceeds the policy limit.

Risk consulting for fire-prevention and security advice, and also to help make sure you have the proper insurance.

HomeScan, which can detect leaks and bad electrical connections before they cause damage.

In addition, Chubb is known for is its wildfire defense service in areas prone to wildfires. Chubb can recommend ways to improve a home's chances of surviving a wildfire and can send fire professionals to defend your house during a wildfire.

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company.

Chubb home insurance discounts

Every insurer must file its rates and policies in the states where it operates. EverQuote reviewed state insurance filings made by Chubb to find discounts typically offered for houses, condos, coops and renters.

Burglar alarm

If the residence has a central-station or direct-reporting theft or burglar alarm.

Fire-resistive

If the house or the unit is in a building where exterior walls, floors and roof are built of masonry or other fire-resistive materials with a rating of two hours or more.

Gated community

If you live in a gated community where vehicle access is limited to entrances controlled by guards or locked gates at all times, proper identification is required to enter, and visitors are announced.

Gated community patrol service

If your gated community has a fire and burglar alarm that alerts the community's 24-hour patrol service to dispatch a guard to your home.

Portfolio discount

When you add a valuable articles policy or auto insurance policy to a Chubb home insurance policy, and meet other requirements.

Payment history

When you've paid your premium in full for the year for at least two of the past five years.

Lien free

If you have no mortgage or lien (does not apply to renters).

Residential sprinkler system

If the living area, basement and heating system have a sprinkler system.

New house

A discount if your house was built within the last 15 years.

Renovated house

A discount if you renovated within the last six years.

Superior protection

For customers who have one or more features from Chubb's "superior protection" list, such as security protection for the entire external perimeter of the house, a full-time caretaker who lives at the residence all year, a temperature-monitoring system, or an automatic seismic shut-off valve for gas lines.

Chubb home insurance surcharges

In our review of state insurance filings, we found these possible surcharges from Chubb:

Underinsured house surcharge when coverage is below 80% of what Chubb recommends.

when coverage is below 80% of what Chubb recommends. Renovation & construction surcharge.

Vacant house surcharge for houses vacant more than 30 days.

for houses vacant more than 30 days. Rental unit surcharge.

Cancellation surcharge if your policy is cancelled for non-payment .

if your policy is cancelled for non-payment Distance from water surcharge based on the home's distance from an ocean, sound, inlet or bay.

Chubb contact information

U.S. headquarters:

Warren, New Jersey

website

Customer service: 866-324-8222

Claims service for personal auto and home insurance: 1-800-CLAIMS-0 (1-800-252-4670)

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Chubb in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Updated Aug. 5, 2019