Auto-Owners Insurance Review

Auto-Owners Insurance ratings

Auto-Owners Insurance received 3 out of 5 stars for auto insurance and 4 stars for home insurance in an EverQuote survey of customers.

Auto-Owners also has a notably low level of complaints about auto insurance, based on complaint data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Despite this, just over half of Auto-Owners customers said they will buy car insurance from the company again in EverQuote's survey. More of its home insurance companies said they would buy again.



Auto-Owners car insurance ratings

Auto-Owners car insurance customers gave the company 4 out of 5 stars for overall and customer service satisfaction, with price satisfaction coming in slightly lower.

Overall: 3 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Auto-Owners car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between Auto-Owners and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551 Auto-Owners $1,671

Does Auto-Owners have what you want?

Here's an overview of what Auto-Owners offers as add-ons or as separate policies.

Yes Accident forgiveness insurance?

Your rates won't go up because of one accident Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars Yes, but may not be available to people who drive full-time for a ridesharing service Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers No Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving No Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day No SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

More Auto-Owners car insurance choices

Diminished value coverage: If your car is in accident, it may not be worth as much afterwards, even with good repairs. This is called diminished value. This coverage pays the reduction in value.

Personal Automobile Plus Package: This packages more than 10 coverages such as identity theft, cell phone replacement, trip interruption coverage and more.

Collision Coverage Advantage: You won't have to pay a collision deductible if you're in a crash with another vehicle insured by Auto-Owners.

Common loss deductible: If both your home and car are damaged by the same problem, such as a fire, you don't have to pay both deductibles.

Road trouble service: For extra expenses you have to pay when your car won't run.

Full-timers package: For folks who live full-time in an RV or motor home and don't have another residence. This package has coverage for personal liability, medical payments to others, and storage shed contents.

Vacation emergency expense: Reimburses emergency expenses when your RV is damaged.

Vacation liability: This provides liability insurance when a vehicle covered by the policy, such as a motor home, travel trailer or truck camper, is being used as a temporary residence.

Auto-Owners car insurance discounts

We reviewed state filings to find the details of Auto-Owners discounts for auto insurance. Note that these discounts may not be available in all states.

Homeowner

For auto insurance customers who own a home, mobile home or condo that's not insured with an Auto-Owners company.

Good student

For unmarried drivers under age 25 who are full-time students with a B average or better, or who meet other academic criteria.

College graduate

For unmarried drivers under age 25 who have graduated college with a B average or higher or 3.0 or higher.

Driver training

For unmarried drivers under age 21 who complete an approved driver-training class.

Defensive driver

For drivers age 55 and older, with no at-fault accidents or moving violations in the last 36 months, who complete an approved accident-prevention course.

Student away at school

If you have a student at school more than 100 miles away and who doesn't have a car.

Teen driver monitoring

For customers with a driver age 16 to 20 and a GPS device in the vehicle that the teen drives. The device must track location and speed. If the teen has at-fault accidents and moving violations the discount might not apply.

RV driver safety

For RV insurance customers who completed an approved RV safety class within the last three years.

Inside storage

For motor homes, travel trailers and truck campers that are stored in a fully enclosed building when you're not using them.

Air bag

Anti-lock brake

Anti-theft device

Company car

For customers who insure their own car but also have a car provided by their employer.

Hood lock or window VIN etching

These reduce the chances of auto theft.

Paid in full

For paying your whole bill upfront and on time.

Multi-car

Single car

A discount on comprehensive insurance when you insure only one vehicle.

Multi-policy

For buying more than one type of policy from the company, such as auto insurance plus renters or life insurance.

Advance quote

For new customers who request a quote prior to the policy's effective date.

Green

A discount for doing paperless billing and paying online.

Auto-Owners surcharges

Auto insurance companies often apply surcharges if you have certain problems, such as moving violations and at-fault accidents.

Auto-Owners will typically look at your driving history in the past three years to determine surcharges, including at-fault accidents and violations. Auto-Owners assigns points to types of accidents and convictions. The violations with the highest points include reckless driving, DUIs and leaving the scene of an accident.

You can generally show that an accident was not your fault with a police report, court judgment, statement from your previous insurance company, or other documents.

About Auto-Owners home insurance

Auto-Owners offers “guaranteed home replacement cost” as an option on home insurance policies. This type of coverage can be hard to find and ensures that you’ll be reimbursed for the full cost to rebuild your home even if your policy limit is not enough. For example, if your house is leveled by a tornado and your policy limit is $300,000 but it costs $350,000 to rebuild, this policy would pay the $350,000.

Other optional insurance types that can come in handy include equipment breakdown coverage (for mechanical and electrical breakdowns such as air conditioners), sewer backup coverage and identity theft expense coverage.

Auto-Owners Insurance also sells customized insurance policies for high-value homes.

Auto-Owners home insurance ratings

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Auto-Owners home insurance customers gave the company good scores, with 4 out 5 stars across the board.

Auto-Owners home insurance discounts

The company’s price breaks include:

Green discount: For doing paperless billing and paying your premium online.

For doing paperless billing and paying your premium online. Mortgage-free discount: For customers who don’t have a mortgage or line of credit on their homes.

For customers who don’t have a mortgage or line of credit on their homes. Multi-policy discount: For buying other policies from Auto-Owners, such as car or life insurance.

For buying other policies from Auto-Owners, such as car or life insurance. Paid in full discount: For paying the year’s premium in full and on time.

For paying the year’s premium in full and on time. Protective devices: For having smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and other devices.

For having smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and other devices. Water shut-off system discount: If you have a shut-off system that automatically turns off water in the entire house when a leak is detected.

Auto-Owners Insurance contact information

6101 Anacapri Boulevard

Lansing, MI 48917

website

Claims and policy changes: Contact your local Auto-Owners insurance agent

General questions: 1-517-323-1200

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Auto-Owners Insurance in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

For discounts and policy features we examined Auto-Insurance filings with state regulators. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019