About Elephant Insurance

Elephant Insurance Co. sells auto insurance, mainly in Texas and Virginia.

Elephant notes that its specialty is insuring more than one vehicle in a household, although many insurers will insure multiple vehicles for one family.

Elephant Insurance options

Every insurance company must file its auto insurance rates and policies in each state where it operates. We reviewed many of Elephant's filings to bring you the inside scoop on coverage options, discounts, fees and surcharges.

Here's a look at whether Elephant offers certain additional auto insurance options.

SR-22 filings Proof of financial responsibility. Yes Gap insurance

Also called auto loan/lease coverage. This can pay the difference between the value of a totaled or stolen car and what's still owed on a car loan or lease. Yes Usage-based insurance

Insurance with rates based on driving habits, such as hard braking. No Non-owner insurance Liability insurance for people who don't own vehicles. No Rideshare insurance Extra coverage for Uber drivers and others. Sometimes called transportation network coverage. Yes Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states.

Also offered by Elephant Insurance

Accident forgiveness: Your rates won't go up after your first at-fault accident.

Your rates won't go up after your first at-fault accident. Diminishing deductible: The deductible for collision claims will continue to go down over five years until it reaches zero. You must sign up for this feature. Collision insurance covers your car's damage if you hit an object such as a sign post or fence.

Elephant Insurance discounts

We examined state filings to bring you details of Elephant's auto insurance discounts. Note that availability and discount details can vary by state.

Homeowner

A discount for customers who own their homes.

Responsible driver

For customers licensed for at least five years and with no drivers on the policy who have a "chargeable" accident in the five years before the policy effective date.

Accident prevention course

For drivers age 55 and older who complete an approved class. Available in VA, IL, and TN.

Good student

For drivers age 16 to 24 who are single, full-time students and who have a B average or better, rank in the top 20% of their class, or meet other criteria.

Years at residence

A discount determined by how long you've lived at the same address and other factors.

Multi-policy

For Elephant customers who also purchase a homeowners, renters, condo, motorcycle or other policy through Elephant's partnerships with other insurance companies.

Multi-car

For insuring more than one vehicle.

Safe Car

For insuring vehicles with high safety ratings.

Anti-theft

For insuring vehicles with anti-theft features.

Paid in full

For paying for the entire policy period in one sum.

Early bird

For new customers who buy a policy five or more days before the policy effective date.

E-signature

For customers who agree to sign policy documents electronically.

Paperless

For folks who agree to receive policy documents, bills and other communication electronically.

Elephant Insurance fees

Saving money is important to many insurance shoppers, so know about fees that could add to your total cost. Here are the types of fees charged by Elephant:

Financial responsibility filing fee: For customers who need a proof of insurance form filed with the state, such as an SR-22. The fee amount charged by Elephant varies by state but could be around $25 to $75. The fee is charged for each new policy and at each renewal.

For customers who need a proof of insurance form filed with the state, such as an SR-22. The fee amount charged by Elephant varies by state but could be around $25 to $75. The fee is charged for each new policy and at each renewal. Installment fee: Charged for each installment based on the type of payment plan you choose.

Charged for each installment based on the type of payment plan you choose. Late fee: For payments that aren't received before the grace period ends.

For payments that aren't received before the grace period ends. Insufficient funds fee: For automatic payments that can't go through due to lack of funds.

For automatic payments that can't go through due to lack of funds. Reinstatement fee: For restarting a policy after it's been cancelled due to lack of payment.

For restarting a policy after it's been cancelled due to lack of payment. Referral to debt collection agency: A fee when your debt goes to collections.

A fee when your debt goes to collections. Fee for changing payment plans: A fee if you change from a recurring payment plan to a non-recurring plan during the policy period.

Elephant insurance surcharges

Car insurance companies generally increase rates if you have certain problems, such as moving violations and at-fault accidents. Elephant will look back three years at customers' driving records for "chargeable" accidents and violations. These can lead to surcharges, including:

Accidents where you were wholly or partially at fault and where claim payments were above a certain amount such as $1,000.

where you were wholly or partially at fault and where claim payments were above a certain amount such as $1,000. Minor and major violations. Major violations include convictions for a DUI, reckless driving, failure to stop after an accident, driving with a suspended license and others.

Elephant's other possible surcharges apply to:

Ineligible drivers: A charge for customers who disclose an "ineligible driver" after the policy has been issued. Ineligible drivers are typically people with certain high risks.

A charge for customers who disclose an "ineligible driver" after the policy has been issued. Ineligible drivers are typically people with certain high risks. Unverifiable driving record: A surcharge if a driving record can't be verified through a DMV.

A surcharge if a driving record can't be verified through a DMV. International driver's license: A surcharge for drivers without a U.S. license but who have a valid international, foreign or State Department license.

