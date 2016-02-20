Renewal Options for Your Massachusetts Driver's License
- Online Services: Apply Online for Massachusetts Driver's Licenses here.
- Physical Mail: If you received an invitation through the mail, you can then renew by mail. Follow all the instructions on the form you received as part of the by-mail renewal invitation.
- By Phone: If you are eligible to apply online, you can also call by phone to renew.
- In Person: Anyone can visit an RMV office for renewals.
How Often Do I Need to Renew My Massachusetts Driver's License?
Your license is valid for 5 years and expires on your birthday. You can choose to renew your license up to one year before it expires.
License/ID Express Kiosk
There are several locations where you can renew your license in as little as 4 minutes at a kiosk. Similar to online renewals, you cannot use a kiosk if you need an eye test, are 75 years old or older, have fees due or are obtaining your first license.
Kiosks are available at the following RMV locations:
- Boston's Haymarket
- Brockton
- Plymouth
- South Yarmouth
- Springfield
- Watertown
- Wilmington
- Worcester
In-Person Renewal Details
If you are not eligible to renew online, you must visit an RMV office in person.
You will need the following documents to renew in person:
- A completed Renewal Form.
- An ID to prove your identity
- Social security number
- Massachusetts residency
- If required to take a driving examination, you must present proof of liability insurance on your vehicle.
What You Will Need to Do When Renewing In Person
- Provide the documentation described in the previous section.
- If you are 75 or older, you must take a vision exam.
For more information, visit the Mass RMV website.