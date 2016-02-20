Renewal Options for Your Massachusetts Driver's License

  • Online Services: Apply Online for Massachusetts Driver's Licenses here.
  • Physical Mail: If you received an invitation through the mail, you can then renew by mail.  Follow all the instructions on the form you received as part of the by-mail renewal invitation.
  • By Phone: If you are eligible to apply online, you can also call by phone to renew.
  • In Person: Anyone can visit an RMV office for renewals.

How Often Do I Need to Renew My Massachusetts Driver's License?

Your license is valid for 5 years and expires on your birthday.  You can choose to renew your license up to one year before it expires.

License/ID Express Kiosk

There are several locations where you can renew your license in as little as 4 minutes at a kiosk.  Similar to online renewals, you cannot use a kiosk if you need an eye test, are 75 years old or older, have fees due or are obtaining your first license.

Kiosks are available at the following RMV locations:

  • Boston's Haymarket
  • Brockton
  • Plymouth
  • South Yarmouth
  • Springfield
  • Watertown
  • Wilmington
  • Worcester

In-Person Renewal Details

If you are not eligible to renew online, you must visit an RMV office in person.

You will need the following documents to renew in person:

  • A completed Renewal Form
  • An ID to prove your identity
  • Social security number
  • Massachusetts residency
  • If required to take a driving examination, you must present proof of liability insurance on your vehicle.

What You Will Need to Do When Renewing In Person

  • Provide the documentation described in the previous section.
  • If you are 75 or older, you must take a vision exam.

For more information, visit the Mass RMV website.

More: