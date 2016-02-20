Renewal Options for Your Massachusetts Driver's License

Online Services: Apply Online for Massachusetts Driver's Licenses here.

Physical Mail: If you received an invitation through the mail, you can then renew by mail. Follow all the instructions on the form you received as part of the by-mail renewal invitation.

By Phone: If you are eligible to apply online, you can also call by phone to renew.

In Person: Anyone can visit an RMV office for renewals.

How Often Do I Need to Renew My Massachusetts Driver's License?

Your license is valid for 5 years and expires on your birthday. You can choose to renew your license up to one year before it expires.

License/ID Express Kiosk

There are several locations where you can renew your license in as little as 4 minutes at a kiosk. Similar to online renewals, you cannot use a kiosk if you need an eye test, are 75 years old or older, have fees due or are obtaining your first license.

Kiosks are available at the following RMV locations:

Boston's Haymarket

Brockton

Plymouth

South Yarmouth

Springfield

Watertown

Wilmington

Worcester

In-Person Renewal Details

If you are not eligible to renew online, you must visit an RMV office in person.

You will need the following documents to renew in person:

A completed Renewal Form.

An ID to prove your identity

Social security number

Massachusetts residency

If required to take a driving examination, you must present proof of liability insurance on your vehicle.

What You Will Need to Do When Renewing In Person

Provide the documentation described in the previous section.

If you are 75 or older, you must take a vision exam.

For more information, visit the Mass RMV website.