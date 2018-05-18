Nationwide Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Nationwide Insurance ratings

Nationwide's auto insurance customers rated the company 3 out 5 stars in an EverQuote survey. Price satisfaction for auto insurance was rated 3.5 stars. Home insurance overall was rated 4 out of 5 stars.

Complaints against Nationwide about auto and home insurance are well below the industry median, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. However, only a little over half of current car insurance customers said they would choose the company again, which is lower than most other insurers in our survey.

Nationwide auto insurance ratings

We asked current Nationwide car insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings.

Overall: 3 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Nationwide car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare among Nationwide and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551 Nationwide $1,749

Does Nationwide Insurance have what you want?

Do you want special features on your car insurance policy? Here's a look at what Nationwide offers as add-ons or as separate policies:

Yes Accident forgiveness insurance?

Your rates won't go up because of one accident Yes New car replacement

If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars No Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, SmartRide Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving No Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

Nationwide home insurance ratings

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

We asked current Nationwide homeowners insurance customers to rate the company. Here's what they thought.

About Nationwide’s home insurance

In addition to basic home insurance policies, Nationwide Insurance offers:

“Protection Boost”: This option provides higher coverage limits for certain items. For example, the coverage for theft of jewelry increases from $2,500 to $10,000.

“All risk”: Provides additional coverage perks beyond “Protection Boost.” For example, jewelry gets coverage if it's misplaced or lost.

As part of its effort to make houses and business structures stronger and more resilient to disasters, Nationwide offers unique “Better Roof Replacement” coverage. If your entire roof needs to be replaced after damage covered by the policy, this option will replace it with a stronger roof designed to withstand high winds and hail.

Nationwide Insurance homeowners discounts

Claim-free discount: For customers who have made no claims within the last five years, except weather-related claims.

For customers who have made no claims within the last five years, except weather-related claims. Gated community discount: If you live in a community where all vehicle entrances have security guards, residence cards or key-lock devices at all times.

If you live in a community where all vehicle entrances have security guards, residence cards or key-lock devices at all times. Home purchase discount: For customers who have purchased a home in the last 12 months.

For customers who have purchased a home in the last 12 months. Home renovation discount: If you’ve renovated plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical systems.

If you’ve renovated plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical systems. Multi-policy discount: For buying both home and auto insurance from Nationwide.

For buying both home and auto insurance from Nationwide. Prior insurance: For new customers, based on how long you’ve had home insurance.

For new customers, based on how long you’ve had home insurance. Protective devices discounts: Price breaks for having smoke detectors, fire alarms, burglar alarms or other qualifying devices.

Nationwide Insurance contact information

Headquarters:

One Nationwide Plaza

Columbus, OH 43215

website

Customer service: (877) 669-6877

Claims: (800) 421-3535

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Nationwide Insurance in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019