Pacific Life Insurance Review

We asked Pacific Life customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal had the highest overall rating.
Overall satisfaction: 4 stars
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
Would you choose Pacific Life again?
As another measure of satisfaction, we also asked Pacific Life customers if they would choose the company again.
In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.
Life insurance complaints comparison
Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.
Pacific Life contact information
Headquarters:
700 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
website
Pacific Life general questions: (800) 800-7646
Pacific Life life insurance questions: (800) 347-7787
Methodology
EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
