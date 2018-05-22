Pacific Life Insurance Review

About Pacific Life

Pacific Life sells term life and a variety of types of universal life insurance. The company also offers annuities, mutual funds and other financial products.

Pacific Life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked Pacific Life customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose Pacific Life again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we also asked Pacific Life customers if they would choose the company again.

In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





Pacific Life contact information

Headquarters:

700 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

website

Pacific Life general questions: (800) 800-7646

Pacific Life life insurance questions: (800) 347-7787

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

