When it comes to buying life insurance, most people shop for a good price. They also tend to want a well-known brand name.

We surveyed customers of 15 large life insurance companies get their ratings for overall satisfaction, price and customer service. We also asked whether they would choose the same life insurance company again.

Top picks

Best life insurance company overall: Principal

Most likely to be chosen again: Pacific Life

Overall satisfaction ratings

Would you choose the same life insurance company again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked people whether they would choose the same company again. Pacific Life had the highest percentage of customers who said yes, followed by Lincoln Financial and Principal.

Company Yes No Maybe Allianz 73% 9% 18% American General 63% 9% 28% AXA 75% 11% 14% Jackson National 69% 10% 21% John Hancock 61% 13% 26% Lincoln Financial 82% 5% 13% MassMutual 71% 7% 22% MetLife 64% 7% 29% Nationwide Life Insurance 65% 5% 30% New York Life 62% 7% 31% Northwestern Mutual 61% 9% 30% Pacific Life 94% 2% 4% Principal 79% 3% 18% Prudential 56% 5% 39% Transamerica 61% 11% 28%

Price satisfaction ratings

Comparing price is important when shopping for life insurance. Life insurance quotes will vary among insurers based on your age, health and other personal factors. Even if you have some medical problems, it's a good idea to shop around and compare rates.

Life insurance customers we surveyed gave all the companies an average of 4 stars for price.

All life insurance companies in our survey 4 stars

Customer service ratings

When you have a question about your policy, or want to change beneficiaries, customer service is important. As with price ratings, people gave their life insurance companies an average of 4 stars for customer service.

All life insurance companies in our survey 4 stars





Methodology

EverQuote surveyed 2,250 customers of large life insurance companies in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.