When it comes to buying life insurance, most people shop for a good price. They also tend to want a well-known brand name.
We surveyed customers of 15 large life insurance companies get their ratings for overall satisfaction, price and customer service. We also asked whether they would choose the same life insurance company again.
Top picks
Best life insurance company overall: Principal
Most likely to be chosen again: Pacific Life
Overall satisfaction ratings
|Company
|Overall satisfaction rating
|Principal
|4.5 stars
|Allianz
|4 stars
|American General
|4 stars
|Jackson National
|4 stars
|John Hancock
|4 stars
|Lincoln Financial
|4 stars
|MassMutual
|4 stars
|MetLife
|4 stars
|Nationwide Life Insurance
|4 stars
|New York Life
|4 stars
|Northwestern Mutual
|4 stars
|Pacific Life
|4 stars
|Prudential
|4 stars
|Transamerica
|4 stars
|AXA
|3.5 stars
Would you choose the same life insurance company again?
As another measure of satisfaction, we asked people whether they would choose the same company again. Pacific Life had the highest percentage of customers who said yes, followed by Lincoln Financial and Principal.
|Company
|Yes
|No
|Maybe
|Allianz
|
73%
|
9%
|
18%
|American General
|
63%
|
9%
|
28%
|AXA
|
75%
|
11%
|
14%
|Jackson National
|
69%
|
10%
|
21%
|John Hancock
|
61%
|
13%
|
26%
|Lincoln Financial
|
82%
|
5%
|
13%
|MassMutual
|
71%
|
7%
|
22%
|MetLife
|
64%
|
7%
|
29%
|Nationwide Life Insurance
|
65%
|
5%
|
30%
|New York Life
|
62%
|
7%
|
31%
|Northwestern Mutual
|
61%
|
9%
|
30%
|Pacific Life
|
94%
|
2%
|
4%
|Principal
|
79%
|
3%
|
18%
|Prudential
|
56%
|
5%
|
39%
|Transamerica
|
61%
|
11%
|
28%
Price satisfaction ratings
Comparing price is important when shopping for life insurance. Life insurance quotes will vary among insurers based on your age, health and other personal factors. Even if you have some medical problems, it's a good idea to shop around and compare rates.
Life insurance customers we surveyed gave all the companies an average of 4 stars for price.
|All life insurance companies in our survey
|4 stars
Customer service ratings
When you have a question about your policy, or want to change beneficiaries, customer service is important. As with price ratings, people gave their life insurance companies an average of 4 stars for customer service.
|All life insurance companies in our survey
|4 stars
Methodology
EverQuote surveyed 2,250 customers of large life insurance companies in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
|
