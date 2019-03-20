Principal Life Insurance Review

About Principal Life Insurance
Principal is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. In addition to life insurance, Principal offers retirement plans and workplace benefits such as disability and dental insurance.
For individuals, Principal offers term life, universal life and survivorship life insurance policies.
The company's Principal Milestones online platform offers free resources for financial education, such as understanding a credit score, building a budget and doing your own legal documents.
We asked current Principal life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal had the highest overall rating.
Overall satisfaction: 4.5 stars
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
Would you choose Principal again?
As another measure of satisfaction, we asked customers if they would choose Principal again.
In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers Pacific Life.
Life insurance complaints comparison
Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.
Principal Life contact information
711 High Street
Des Moines, IA 50392
website
General questions: 800-986-3343
Methodology
EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
