Principal Life Insurance Review

About Principal Life Insurance

Principal is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. In addition to life insurance, Principal offers retirement plans and workplace benefits such as disability and dental insurance.

For individuals, Principal offers term life, universal life and survivorship life insurance policies.

The company's Principal Milestones online platform offers free resources for financial education, such as understanding a credit score, building a budget and doing your own legal documents.

In this review:



Principal Life Insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked current Principal life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4.5 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose Principal again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked customers if they would choose Principal again.

In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers Pacific Life.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





Principal Life contact information

711 High Street

Des Moines, IA 50392

website

General questions: 800-986-3343

Life insurance beneficiary change form





Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Next steps

Find out: How much life insurance do you need?

Choose: The types of life insurance

Compare: Life insurance quotes

Updated March 20, 2019