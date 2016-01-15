Texas Bill of Sale Form

The Texas Motor Vehicle Division does not offer a standard bill of sale form that you can fill out.

If you decide to write your own bill of sale, make sure to include the following information:

Date of sale

Cost of the vehicle purchase

Your full name and address

Buyer's full name and address

Vehicle's year, make, model, identification number and mileage

Acknowledgement of any liens held on the vehicle

You can also download a generic bill of sale from Digital Federal Credit Union.

After you and the buyer sign the bill of sale, you should make a copy for yourself and hand the buyer the original.

If you need to sell a vehicle and you are out of state, you may give someone a limited power of attorney just for the purpose of the vehicle sale. You can do that using this form. limited-power-attorney-for-motor-vehicle-transactions