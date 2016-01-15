Texas Bill of Sale Form

The Texas Motor Vehicle Division does not offer a standard bill of sale form that you can fill out.

If you decide to write your own bill of sale, make sure to include the following information:

  • Date of sale
  • Cost of the vehicle purchase
  • Your full name and address
  • Buyer's full name and address
  • Vehicle's year, make, model, identification number and mileage
  • Acknowledgement of any liens held on the vehicle

You can also download a generic bill of sale from Digital Federal Credit Union.

After you and the buyer sign the bill of sale, you should make a copy for yourself and hand the buyer the original.

If you need to sell a vehicle and you are out of state, you may give someone a limited power of attorney just for the purpose of the vehicle sale.  You can do that using this form.  limited-power-attorney-for-motor-vehicle-transactions

