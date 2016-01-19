Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

You are required to renew your driver’s license every six years in Texas. Most driver’s licenses and identification (ID) cards for Texas can be renewed up to two years before or after the expiration date on the card. You have a few options to renew a Texas driver’s license or ID card:

Online or by phone.

By mail.

In person at your local driver’s license office.

Online or by phone

Here are the requirements if you want to renew your Texas driver’s license online or by phone:

You did your last renewal in-person.

You have a Class C, M or CM license. You cannot renew a Class A, B or commercial license online or by phone.

Your driver’s license will expire within two years or has been expired for less than two years.

You are at least age 18 and your driver’s license is not a provisional or learner’s permit.

You’re younger than age 79.

Your vision and physical condition have not changed since your last renewal in a way that might affect your ability to drive.

Your license is valid (not suspended or revoked).

You do not have any arrest warrants.

You do not have any unpaid tickets.

Your Social Security number (SSN) is already on file with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

You are a U.S. citizen.

You have your most recently issued driver’s license or the audit number from the card.

You can use the Texas Department of Public Safety’s license eligibility page to find out if you have any unpaid tickets or if there are any other steps needed to make your license eligible for renewal.

To renew either a driver’s licenses or ID cards online or by phone, you will need the following:

A printer to print your temporary license or ID and payment receipt. A temporary receipt will be mailed to you if you renew online; however, you will not receive a temporary receipt if you renew by phone.

A valid credit card: MasterCard, Visa, Discover or American Express.

The last four digits of your Social Security number.

If you meet the above requirements, you can begin the online renewal process or call 1-866-DL RENEW (1-866-357-3639).

By mail

If you received an invitation to renew by mail, there will be instructions on the form. You can also renew online or by phone if you received this invitation.

In person

If you’re not eligible to renew online, by phone or by mail, you can renew a driver’s license or ID card in-person at a local driver’s license office.





What do I need to bring to renew my driver’s license in Texas?

You will need to bring:

An application for renewal.

Proof you’re a U.S citizen if you have not previously provided proof, or updated evidence of lawful presence.

Proof of identity.

Proof of social security number.

For more information on what documentation satisfies proof of Social Security number, proof of identity, citizenship or lawful presence, refer to this checklist provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

When you have the proper documents, you will need to:

Complete the renewal application prior to arriving at the your local driver’s license office.

Find your local office.

Bring all the documentation with you (see above).

Pass a vision exam.

Provide a thumbprint.

Have your picture taken.

Pay an application fee.

Do I need my Social Security card to renew my license in Texas?

Your Social Security number is required for both a driver’s license and ID. You will need to provide documents to verify your SSN if it is not already a part of your driver record. The following documents show proof of SSN:

Social Security card.

W-2.

SSA-1099 form.

A non-SSA-1099 form.

Pay stub with your name and SSN on it.

Military ID.

Certificate of release or Discharge of Active Duty (DD-214).

Certificate of college/university transcript showing the SSN.

Documents such as health insurance cards, Veteran’s Administration cards, and pilot’s licenses with identifiable SSN.

All of the above documents can be expired or unexpired, but your full SSN must be listed on it. You must provide unaltered original documents. Copies of the documents will not be accepted.

Does Texas have a grace period for an expired driver’s license?

You can renew an expired driver’s license in Texas for up to two years. After two years, you are required to retake the driving test.

What happens if you drive with an expired license in Texas?

Driving with an expired license is illegal in Texas and you would be subject to fines and penalties, including jail time for a third offense.

Updated Oct. 22, 2019