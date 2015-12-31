Click Here to "Take the Pledge" to END Distracted Driving

The term “Distracted Driving” encompasses many unsafe driving behaviors. Generally, it includes anything that encourages the driver to take their eyes of the road and/or think about something besides their important driving activities. All distractions have the potential to cause accidents and injuries or fatalities.

Texting / Emailing / Web browsing

Using a cell phone or smartphone

Eating and drinking

Talking to passengers

Grooming

Reading, including maps

Using a navigation system

Watching a video

Adjusting a radio, CD player, or MP3 player

Most states now have laws or are contemplating laws that ban some form of distracted driving.

