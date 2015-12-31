Click Here to "Take the Pledge" to END Distracted Driving
The term “Distracted Driving” encompasses many unsafe driving behaviors. Generally, it includes anything that encourages the driver to take their eyes of the road and/or think about something besides their important driving activities. All distractions have the potential to cause accidents and injuries or fatalities.
- Texting / Emailing / Web browsing
- Using a cell phone or smartphone
- Eating and drinking
- Talking to passengers
- Grooming
- Reading, including maps
- Using a navigation system
- Watching a video
- Adjusting a radio, CD player, or MP3 player
Most states now have laws or are contemplating laws that ban some form of distracted driving.
