American General Life Insurance Review

American General Life is part of American International Group (AIG). American General offers term life insurance, guaranteed issue whole life insurance, universal life and variable universal life, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance.
American General life insurance customer satisfaction ratings
We asked American General life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall satisfaction rating.
Overall satisfaction: 4 stars
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
Would you choose American General again?
As another measure of satisfaction, we asked current American General life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.
In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.
Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life had the lowest.
Headquarters:
2727-A Allen Parkway
Houston, TX 77019
website
Life insurance customer service: (800) 888-2452
Change of beneficiary form
Methodology for ratings
For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of American General in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
Updated March 20, 2019
