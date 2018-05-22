American General Life Insurance Review

About American General

American General Life is part of American International Group (AIG). American General offers term life insurance, guaranteed issue whole life insurance, universal life and variable universal life, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance.

American General life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked American General life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall satisfaction rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose American General again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked current American General life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.

In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life had the lowest.





American General contact information

Headquarters:

2727-A Allen Parkway

Houston, TX 77019

website

Life insurance customer service: (800) 888-2452

Methodology for ratings

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of American General in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

