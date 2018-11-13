Personal trainers help clients from all walks of life meet physical fitness goals. Whether you train out of a gym, a fitness center or other locations, you need a personal trainer insurance policy that's as flexible as your training programs.

Basic personal trainer insurance

Insurance for personal trainers can vary depending on what potential problems you want to have insurance cover. It's a good idea to speak with a business insurance agent who can help you identify coverage types that best fit your personal training business. Here are some options.

Business liability insurance

Personal trainer liability coverage is a good place to start. It covers you against property damage and injury lawsuits. For example, if you accidentally drop a weight and break a client's foot (or smartphone).

If you're an independent contractor, you may have some coverage under a gym or studio's insurance plan. However, it might not have enough coverage. Or the gym could claim you're liable for property damage, like a damaged floor or broken mirror. It's a good idea to ask your insurance agent if your liability insurance has "damages to the premises" coverage.

Commercial auto insurance

This covers the vehicle you use for work. For example, if you're using a car to transport exercise equipment to training sessions, a personal auto insurance is unlikely to cover accidents while working.

Professional liability insurance

This covers you against lawsuits that you did not provide services that are expected or promised. For example, a client might claim that your training program caused an injury or that diet advice made them ill. Professional liability insurance typically includes the cost of a legal defense, settlements and judgments, even if the claim is groundless. It's also called errors and omissions insurance.

Sexual misconduct liability insurance

Personal training often involves physical contact. This helps cover legal costs for allegations of sexual misconduct.