Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Alabama, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. Shopping around can potentially save you hundreds of dollars a year.

Largest auto insurance companies in Alabama

Rank in Alabama Company Market share % in Alabama 1 State Farm 23.73 2 Alfa Mutual Group 14.13 3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 10.84 4 Allstate Corp. 10.41 5 Progressive 7.96 6 USAA 7.39 7 National General Holdings Corp. 2.90 8 Nationwide 2.40 9 Liberty Mutual 2.35 10 Farmers Insurance 2.30 11 Travelers 2.20 12 Safeway Insurance 1.77 13 COUNTRY Financial 1.57 14 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.51 15 MetLife 1.21 16 First Acceptance 1.00 17 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.79 18 Auto Club Exchange 0.78 19 American Family Insurance 0.68 20 Tiptree Inc. 0.67 21 The Hartford 0.48 22 AssuranceAmerica 0.39 23 ACCC Insurance Co. 0.39 24 Sentry 0.38 25 State Auto 0.26 26 American National 0.24 27 RFH Special Purpose I LLC 0.17 28 Loya Insurance 0.12 29 PURE 0.12 30 Cornerstone National Insurance. Co. 0.11 31 Markel 0.10 32 Horace Mann 0.09 33 Chubb 0.08 34 Amica 0.05 35 Everest Re 0.05 36 Shelter Insurance 0.05 37 EMC Insurance 0.04 38 California Casualty 0.04 39 Kemper 0.04 40 Key Insurance Co. 0.04 41 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.03 42 AIG 0.03 43 Tokio Marine 0.03 44 Donegal 0.02 45 Munich Re 0.02 46 Global Indemnity 0.02 47 Assurant 0.02 48 General Electric Co. 0.01 49 Encova Insurance 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



