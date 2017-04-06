Cheap Car Insurance in Alabama 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in Alabama

Average Alabama auto insurance premiums by company

Company
Average annual premium in Alabama
Safeco

$1,446
Safeway Insurance

$1,499
USAA

$1,503
Travelers Insurance

$1,543
The General

$1,560
Nationwide Insurance

$1,565
State Farm

$1,597
Allstate

$1,639
Liberty Mutual

$1,669
Esurance

$1,707
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,716
Progressive Insurance

$1,725
Farmers Insurance

$1,781
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,782
National General

$1,785

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Alabama drivers who get a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 31%.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Alabama $1,626/year $2,134/year 31%
Nationwide average 26%

Average insurance premiums in Alabama cities

City Average annual premium
Anniston

$1,647
Bessemer

$1,792
Birmingham

$1,706
Decatur

$1,812
Dothan

$1,474
Florence

$1,505
Gadsden

$1,714
Huntsville

$1,468
Madison

$1,525
Mobile

$1,618
Montgomery

$1,633
Phenix City

$1,712
Tuscaloosa

$1,626

Auto insurance requirements in Alabama

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Alabama when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration
  • Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Alabama

Operating a vehicle without the minimum insurance results in a license suspension:

  • First violation: the department will terminate the suspension upon payment by the owner of a $200 reinstatement fee
  • Second or subsequent violation within the preceding four years will result in suspension for four months and a $400 reinstatement fee

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America.

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 20, 2019

