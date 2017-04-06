Cheap Car Insurance in Alabama 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Average Alabama auto insurance premiums by company

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Alabama drivers who get a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 31%.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Alabama $1,626/year $2,134/year 31% Nationwide average 26%

Average insurance premiums in Alabama cities

City Average annual premium Anniston $1,647 Bessemer $1,792 Birmingham $1,706 Decatur $1,812 Dothan $1,474 Florence $1,505 Gadsden $1,714 Huntsville $1,468 Madison $1,525 Mobile $1,618 Montgomery $1,633 Phenix City $1,712 Tuscaloosa $1,626

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Alabama when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Alabama

Operating a vehicle without the minimum insurance results in a license suspension:

First violation: the department will terminate the suspension upon payment by the owner of a $200 reinstatement fee

Second or subsequent violation within the preceding four years will result in suspension for four months and a $400 reinstatement fee

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America.

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 20, 2019