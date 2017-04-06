Cheap Car Insurance in Alabama 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Alabama auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
(click for reviews)
|
Average annual premium in Alabama
|Safeco
|
$1,446
|Safeway Insurance
|
$1,499
|USAA
|
$1,503
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,543
|The General
|
$1,560
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,565
|State Farm
|
$1,597
|Allstate
|
$1,639
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,669
|Esurance
|
$1,707
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|
$1,716
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,725
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,781
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,782
|National General
|
$1,785
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Alabama drivers who get a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 31%.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Alabama
|$1,626/year
|$2,134/year
|31%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Average insurance premiums in Alabama cities
|City
|Average annual premium
|Anniston
|
$1,647
|Bessemer
|
$1,792
|Birmingham
|
$1,706
|Decatur
|
$1,812
|Dothan
|
$1,474
|Florence
|
$1,505
|Gadsden
|
$1,714
|Huntsville
|
$1,468
|Madison
|
$1,525
|Mobile
|
$1,618
|Montgomery
|
$1,633
|Phenix City
|
$1,712
|Tuscaloosa
$1,626
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Alabama when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
- Your vehicle is involved in a car accident
Penalties for not having auto insurance in Alabama
Operating a vehicle without the minimum insurance results in a license suspension:
- First violation: the department will terminate the suspension upon payment by the owner of a $200 reinstatement fee
- Second or subsequent violation within the preceding four years will result in suspension for four months and a $400 reinstatement fee
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America.
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 20, 2019