Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Alaska, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest auto insurance companies in Alaska

Rank in Alaska Company Market share % in Alaska 1 State Farm 29.01 2 USAA 18.24 3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 18.08 4 Allstate Corp. 12.34 5 Progressive 10.34 6 Liberty Mutual 3.66 7 Country Financial 3.06 8 The Hartford 2.08 9 Western National Insurance 1.07 10 Horace Mann 0.94 11 Tiptree Inc. 0.59 12 American Family Insurance 0.11 13 Farmers Insurance 0.11 14 MetLife 0.08 15 Markel 0.08 16 Amica 0.08 17 National General Holdings Corp. 0.05 18 Tokio Marine 0.02 19 Assurant 0.02 20 Chubb 0.01 21 PURE 0.01 22 Nationwide 0.01 23 AIG 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



