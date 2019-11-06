Here are the 50 largest auto insurance companies in Arizona, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest auto insurance companies in Arizona

Rank in Arizona Company Market share % in Arizona 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 15.7 2 State Farm 15.47 3 Progressive 11.97 4 USAA 7.96 5 Farmers Insurance 7.77 6 Allstate Corp. 7.58 7 American Family Insurance 6.22 8 Liberty Mutual 5.5 9 The Hartford 2.03 10 CSAA Insurance Exchange 1.98 11 Travelers 1.42 12 Safeway Insurance 1.02 13 Nationwide 0.94 14 Kemper 0.93 15 Western National Insurance 0.91 16 MetLife 0.91 17 Sentry 0.83 18 National General Holdings Corp. 0.69 19 Auto-Owners Insurance 0.66 20 Farm Bureau Financial Services 0.64 21 Pekin Insurance 0.62 22 United Insurance Co. 0.56 23 Commonwealth Casualty Co. 0.54 24 Hallmark 0.53 25 COUNTRY Financial 0.53 26 MGA Insurance Co. 0.43 27 American Access Casualty Co. 0.4 28 Amica 0.38 29 Mutual of Enumclaw 0.35 30 Chubb 0.29 31 Mercury Insurance 0.26 32 American National 0.26 33 Loya Insurance 0.24 34 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.24 35 Markel 0.24 36 State Auto 0.23 37 ACCC Insurance Co. 0.2 38 CSE Insurance 0.19 39 Root Insurance Co. 0.17 40 California Casualty 0.17 41 EMC Insurance 0.17 42 Central Insurance Companies 0.16 43 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.16 44 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.15 45 Horace Mann 0.15 46 AssuranceAmerica 0.13 47 MAPFRE 0.11 48 Premier Holdings, LLC 0.11 49 SECURA Insurance Companies 0.09 50 General Electric Co. 0.09 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



