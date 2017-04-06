Cheap Car Insurance in Arizona 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average Arizona auto insurance premiums by company





Arizona insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Arizona drivers who get a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 33%, which is more than the national average.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Arizona $1,584/year $2,111/year 33% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Arizona drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 35%, which is close to the national average.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Arizona $1,939/year $2,133/year 35% Nationwide average 36%

Average car insurance premiums in Arizona cities

City Average annual premium Apache Junction $1,464 Avondale $1,701 Buckeye $1,643 Bullhead City $1,375 Casa Grande $1,509 Chandler $1,568 Flagstaff $1,536 Gilbert $1,607 Glendale $1,773 Goodyear $1,612 Kingman $1,136 Lake Havasu City $1,233 Laveen $1,742 Maricopa $1,570 Mesa $1,581 Peoria $1,578 Phoenix $1,684 Prescott $1,320 Prescott Valley $1,418 Queen Creek $1,606 Scottsdale $1,660 Sun City $1,428 Surprise $1,622 Tempe $1,661 Tucson $1,536 Yuma $1,436





Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Arizona if:

Law enforcement requests it

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having car insurance in Arizona

First offense: $500 fine and possible three-month license suspension

Second offense (within 36 months): $750 fine and possible six-month license suspension

Third offense (within 36 months): $1,000 fine and possible one-year license suspension

