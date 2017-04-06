Cheap Car Insurance in Arizona 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Arizona auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
|
Average Arizona auto insurance premium
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,515
|Safeway Insurance
|
$1,529
|The Hartford
|
$1,536
|State Farm
|
$1,543
|American Family
|
$1,554
|Allstate
|
$1,581
|USAA
|
$1,607
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,610
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,631
|Safeco
|
$1,640
|The General
|
$1,648
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,660
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,665
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,686
|Esurance
|
$1,731
|Infinity Insurance
|
$1,773
Arizona insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Arizona drivers who get a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 33%, which is more than the national average.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Arizona
|$1,584/year
|$2,111/year
|33%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Arizona drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 35%, which is close to the national average.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Arizona
|$1,939/year
|$2,133/year
|35%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average car insurance premiums in Arizona cities
|City
|Average annual premium
|Apache Junction
|
$1,464
|Avondale
|
$1,701
|Buckeye
|
$1,643
|Bullhead City
|
$1,375
|Casa Grande
|
$1,509
|Chandler
|
$1,568
|Flagstaff
|
$1,536
|Gilbert
|
$1,607
|Glendale
|
$1,773
|Goodyear
|
$1,612
|Kingman
|
$1,136
|Lake Havasu City
|
$1,233
|Laveen
|
$1,742
|Maricopa
|
$1,570
|Mesa
|
$1,581
|Peoria
|
$1,578
|Phoenix
|
$1,684
|Prescott
|
$1,320
|Prescott Valley
|
$1,418
|Queen Creek
|
$1,606
|Scottsdale
|
$1,660
|Sun City
|
$1,428
|Surprise
|
$1,622
|Tempe
|
$1,661
|Tucson
|
$1,536
|Yuma
|
$1,436
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Arizona if:
- Law enforcement requests it
- Your vehicle is involved in a car accident
Penalties for not having car insurance in Arizona
- First offense: $500 fine and possible three-month license suspension
- Second offense (within 36 months): $750 fine and possible six-month license suspension
- Third offense (within 36 months): $1,000 fine and possible one-year license suspension
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Updated Aug. 22, 2019