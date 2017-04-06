Cheap Car Insurance in Arizona 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in Arizona

Average Arizona auto insurance premiums by company

Company

Average Arizona auto insurance premium
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,515
Safeway Insurance

$1,529
The Hartford

$1,536
State Farm

$1,543
American Family

$1,554
Allstate

$1,581
USAA

$1,607
Farmers Insurance

$1,610
Nationwide Insurance

$1,631
Safeco

$1,640
The General

$1,648
Progressive Insurance

$1,660
Travelers Insurance

$1,665
Liberty Mutual

$1,686
Esurance

$1,731
Infinity Insurance

$1,773


Average auto insurance premiums in Arizona

Arizona insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Arizona drivers who get a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 33%, which is more than the national average.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Arizona $1,584/year $2,111/year 33%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Arizona drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 35%, which is close to the national average.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Arizona $1,939/year $2,133/year 35%
Nationwide average 36%

Average car insurance premiums in Arizona cities

City Average annual premium
Apache Junction

$1,464
Avondale

$1,701
Buckeye

$1,643
Bullhead City

$1,375
Casa Grande

$1,509
Chandler

$1,568
Flagstaff

$1,536
Gilbert

$1,607
Glendale

$1,773
Goodyear

$1,612
Kingman

$1,136
Lake Havasu City

$1,233
Laveen

$1,742
Maricopa

$1,570
Mesa

$1,581
Peoria

$1,578
Phoenix

$1,684
Prescott

$1,320
Prescott Valley

$1,418
Queen Creek

$1,606
Scottsdale

$1,660
Sun City

$1,428
Surprise

$1,622
Tempe

$1,661
Tucson

$1,536
Yuma

$1,436


Required auto insurance coverage in Arizona

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Arizona if:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having car insurance in Arizona

  • First offense: $500 fine and possible three-month license suspension
  • Second offense (within 36 months): $750 fine and possible six-month license suspension
  • Third offense (within 36 months): $1,000 fine and possible one-year license suspension

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 22, 2019

