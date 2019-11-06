Here are the 50 largest auto insurance companies in Arkansas, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. Quotes are free, and shopping around can potentially save you hundreds of dollars a year.

Largest auto insurance companies in Arkansas

Rank in Arkansas Company Market share % in Arkansas 1 State Farm 24.62 2 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty 13.17 3 Shelter Insurance 8.73 4 Progressive 8.03 5 Allstate Corp. 7.14 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 5.8 7 USAA 4.77 8 Farmers Insurance 3.91 9 Liberty Mutual 3.72 10 Nationwide 2.55 11 Alfa Mutual Group 2.27 12 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.58 13 Auto Club Exchange 1.5 14 State Auto 1.43 15 National General Holdings Corp. 1.31 16 The Hartford 0.91 17 MetLife 0.83 18 Columbia Insurance 0.6 19 American National 0.55 20 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.53 21 Home State Insurance Grp Inc. 0.53 22 Sentry 0.53 23 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.52 24 Traders Insurance Co. 0.5 25 Travelers 0.47 26 American Family Insurance 0.43 27 United Home Insurance Co. 0.35 28 Cornerstone National Ins Co. 0.35 29 Fairfax Financial 0.34 30 Tiptree Inc. 0.33 31 EMC Insurance 0.26 32 AmTrust Financial 0.23 33 Cameron Mutual 0.22 34 Hallmark 0.12 35 Global Indemnity 0.12 36 Horace Mann 0.11 37 Root Insurance Co. 0.1 38 AgWorkers Insurance 0.08 39 Amica 0.06 40 AIG 0.06 41 Markel 0.05 42 Chubb 0.04 43 PURE 0.04 44 California Casualty 0.03 45 Kemper 0.03 46 Wisconsin Reinsurance Corp. 0.03 47 Pharmacists Mutual 0.02 48 Munich Re 0.02 49 Assurant 0.02 50 Tokio Marine 0.02 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



