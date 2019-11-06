Here are the largest auto insurance companies in California, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest auto insurance companies in California

Rank in California Company Market share % in California 1 State Farm 13.74 2 Farmers Insurance 10.68 3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 9.69 4 Allstate Corp. 8.99 5 Auto Club Exchange 8.69 6 Mercury Insurance 7.77 7 CSAA Insurance Exchange 7.19 8 Kemper 6.55 9 Progressive 4.56 10 USAA 4.49 11 Liberty Mutual 3.26 12 Nationwide 2.16 13 Wawanesa General Insurance Co. 1.54 14 National General Holdings Corp. 1.44 15 American Family Insurance 1.38 16 Travelers 0.94 17 The Hartford 0.79 18 Loya Insurance 0.54 19 Sentry 0.49 20 MetLife 0.48 21 California Casualty 0.48 22 Amica 0.33 23 MAPFRE 0.31 24 Anchor Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.28 25 Western General Insurance Co. 0.27 26 Chubb 0.26 27 Auto-Owners Insurance 0.25 28 Markel 0.2 29 Horace Mann 0.18 30 CSE Insurance 0.18 31 AIG 0.18 32 Metromile Insurance Co. 0.17 33 Aspire General Insurance Co. 0.14 34 American National 0.13 35 Nations Insurance Co. 0.12 36 IAT Insurance 0.12 37 Safeway Insurance 0.11 38 Ocean Harbor Insurance 0.1 39 Tokio Marine 0.08 40 Grange Insurance Assn. 0.08 41 Sterling Casualty Insurance Co 0.07 42 Knight Insurance 0.07 43 PURE 0.06 44 Topa Insurance 0.06 45 QBE 0.05 46 ICW 0.05 47 Munich Re 0.04 48 Pacific Specialty Insurance Co. 0.03 49 Tiptree Inc. 0.03 50 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.03 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



