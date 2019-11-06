Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Colorado, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Get auto insurance quotes from a few companies. Comparing quotes can potentially save you hundreds of dollars a year.

Largest auto insurance companies in Colorado

Rank in Colorado Company Market share % in Colorado 1 State Farm 18.32 2 Progressive 10.95 3 USAA 10.51 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 9.75 5 Allstate Corp. 8.83 6 American Family Insurance 8.42 7 Liberty Mutual 7.25 8 Farmers Insurance 6.66 9 Travelers 3.18 10 Nationwide 1.82 11 Sentry 1.21 12 The Hartford 1.13 13 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.02 14 Loya Insurance 0.9 15 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.85 16 Shelter Insurance 0.81 17 MetLife 0.77 18 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty 0.67 19 American National 0.67 20 COUNTRY Financial 0.66 21 Amica 0.65 22 Western National Insurance 0.55 23 National General Holdings Corp. 0.55 24 Safeway Insurance 0.51 25 Chubb 0.46 26 Kemper 0.34 27 Horace Mann 0.27 28 State Auto 0.26 29 California Casualty 0.25 30 Premier Holdings, LLC 0.23 31 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.19 32 Markel 0.17 33 Farmers Alliance Cos. 0.15 34 SECURA Insurance Companies 0.14 35 Grange Insurance Assn. 0.14 36 Mtn. W. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. 0.13 37 AIG 0.12 38 Central Insurance Companies 0.09 39 Western General Insurance Co. 0.07 40 PURE 0.07 41 EMC Insurance 0.05 42 General Electric Co. 0.05 43 United Fire Group Inc. 0.03 44 Munich Re 0.03 45 Pharmacists Mutual 0.03 46 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.02 47 Farm Credit System Association Captive Insurance Co. 0.02 48 Assurant 0.02 49 Tokio Marine 0.02 50 W. R. Berkley Corp. 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



