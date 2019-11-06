Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Connecticut, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Auto insurance shopping tip

Shopping around can potentially save you hundreds of dollars a year. Quotes are free, so compare auto insurance quotes from multiple companies.

Largest auto insurance companies in Connecticut

Rank in Connecticut Company Market share % in Connecticut 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Geico) 18.66 2 Progressive 10.23 3 Allstate Corp. 9.86 4 Liberty Mutual 9.19 5 State Farm 6.76 6 Travelers 5.99 7 USAA 4.76 8 Amica 3.69 9 MetLife 3.66 10 Nationwide 3.66 11 The Hartford 3.18 12 CSAA Insurance Exchange 2.16 13 MAPFRE 2.12 14 Farmers Insurance 1.85 15 The Hanover Insurance Group 1.77 16 Chubb 1.69 17 American Family Insurance 1.68 18 National General Holdings Corp. 1.38 19 Plymouth Rock Co. 1.01 20 Arbella Insurance 0.72 21 Kemper 0.68 22 Utica National Insurance Group 0.48 23 State Auto 0.48 24 AIG 0.46 25 Ohio Mutual Insurance Group 0.45 26 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.42 27 Central Insurance Companies 0.41 28 Quincy Mutual 0.38 29 PURE 0.34 30 Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Co. 0.29 31 Horace Mann 0.25 32 New London County Mutual Insurance Co. 0.23 33 General Electric Co. 0.22 34 QBE 0.21 35 Sentry 0.21 36 American National 0.13 37 California Casualty 0.07 38 RFH Special Purpose I LLC 0.07 39 Markel 0.06 40 Assurant 0.05 41 Munich Re 0.05 42 Tokio Marine 0.03 43 WT Holdings Inc. 0.02 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



