Cheap Car Insurance in Connecticut 2019

Average Connecticut insurance premiums by company
|Company
|
Average annual premium
|The Hartford
|
$1,645
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,733
|Amica
|
$1,745
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
|
$1,783
|MetLife Auto
|
$1,800
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,818
|Safeco
|
$1,905
|State Farm
|
$1,946
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,974
|Allstate
|
$1,992
|Liberty Mutual
|
$2,032
|Progressive Insurance
|
$2,126
|Farmers Insurance
|
$2,141
|Esurance
|
$2,537
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Connecticut drivers with a speeding ticket get an average insurance increase of 19%, lower than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Connecticut
|$1,928/year
|$2,299/year
|19%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Average auto insurance premiums in Connecticut cities
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Bridgeport
|
$2,239
|Bristol
|
$1,821
|Danbury
|
$1,814
|East Hartford
|
$2,109
|East Haven
|
$1,986
|Enfield
|
$1,866
|Hamden
|
$2,116
|Hartford
|
$2,231
|Manchester
|
$1,936
|Meriden
|
$1,958
|Middletown
|
$1,886
|Milford
|
$1,697
|New Britain
|
$1,962
|New Haven
|
$2,152
|Norwalk
|
$1,923
|Norwich
|
$1,866
|Shelton
|
$1,773
|Stamford
|
$1,900
|Stratford
|
$1,905
|Waterbury
|
$2,186
|West Haven
|
$1,914
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Connecticut when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- Your vehicle is involved in a car accident
Penalties for not having auto insurance in Connecticut
- May suspend or revoke license and registration at the court's discretion
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 23, 2019
