Cheap Car Insurance in Connecticut 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in Connecticut

Average Connecticut insurance premiums by company

Company

Average annual premium
The Hartford

$1,645
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,733
Amica

$1,745
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$1,783
MetLife Auto

$1,800
Travelers Insurance

$1,818
Safeco

$1,905
State Farm

$1,946
Nationwide Insurance

$1,974
Allstate

$1,992
Liberty Mutual

$2,032
Progressive Insurance

$2,126
Farmers Insurance

$2,141
Esurance

$2,537


Average auto insurance premiums in Connecticut

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Connecticut drivers with a speeding ticket get an average insurance increase of 19%, lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Connecticut $1,928/year $2,299/year 19%
Nationwide average 26%

Average auto insurance premiums in Connecticut cities

City

Average annual premium
Bridgeport

$2,239
Bristol

$1,821
Danbury

$1,814
East Hartford

$2,109
East Haven

$1,986
Enfield

$1,866
Hamden

$2,116
Hartford

$2,231
Manchester

$1,936
Meriden

$1,958
Middletown

$1,886
Milford

$1,697
New Britain

$1,962
New Haven

$2,152
Norwalk

$1,923
Norwich

$1,866
Shelton

$1,773
Stamford

$1,900
Stratford

$1,905
Waterbury

$2,186
West Haven

$1,914


Auto insurance requirements in Connecticut

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Connecticut when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Connecticut

  • May suspend or revoke license and registration at the court's discretion

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019

