Cheap Car Insurance in Connecticut 2019

Average Connecticut insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Connecticut drivers with a speeding ticket get an average insurance increase of 19%, lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Connecticut $1,928/year $2,299/year 19% Nationwide average 26%

Average auto insurance premiums in Connecticut cities

City Average annual premium Bridgeport $2,239 Bristol $1,821 Danbury $1,814 East Hartford $2,109 East Haven $1,986 Enfield $1,866 Hamden $2,116 Hartford $2,231 Manchester $1,936 Meriden $1,958 Middletown $1,886 Milford $1,697 New Britain $1,962 New Haven $2,152 Norwalk $1,923 Norwich $1,866 Shelton $1,773 Stamford $1,900 Stratford $1,905 Waterbury $2,186 West Haven $1,914





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Connecticut when:

Law enforcement requests it

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Connecticut

May suspend or revoke license and registration at the court's discretion

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019