Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Delaware, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest auto insurance companies in Delaware

Rank in Delaware Company Market share % in Delaware 1 State Farm 23.52 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 18.55 3 Nationwide 12.43 4 Progressive 9.67 5 USAA 8.13 6 Liberty Mutual 7.42 7 Allstate Corp. 6.13 8 The Hartford 2.37 9 Travelers 2.03 10 CSAA Insurance Exchange 1.49 11 National General Holdings Corp. 1.13 12 Sentry 0.99 13 Donegal 0.96 14 RFH Special Purpose I LLC 0.86 15 MetLife 0.8 16 American Family Insurance 0.79 17 Horace Mann 0.63 18 Amica 0.47 19 Chubb 0.33 20 American National 0.24 21 Goodville & German Mutual Group 0.2 22 California Casualty 0.18 23 Root Insurance Co. 0.12 24 Farmers Insurance 0.11 25 Markel 0.11 26 General Electric Co. 0.06 27 Tokio Marine 0.05 28 AIG 0.05 29 PURE 0.04 30 Assurant 0.03 31 Munich Re 0.03 32 Rider Insurance Co. 0.02 33 Global Indemnity 0.02 34 Tiptree Inc. 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



