Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Florida, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Auto insurance shopping tip

Florida has the highest rate of uninsured drivers in the country. According to the Insurance Research Council, 26.7% of Florida drivers have no auto insurance. When you get car insurance quotes, consider buying uninsured motorist coverage.

Largest auto insurance companies in Florida

Rank in Florida Company Market share % in Florida 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 25.23 2 Progressive 18.33 3 State Farm 14.74 4 Allstate Corp. 9.28 5 USAA 7.07 6 Liberty Mutual 3.05 7 Travelers 2.19 8 National General Holdings Corp. 1.98 9 Kemper 1.78 10 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.69 11 Farmers Insurance 1.68 12 Windhaven Insurance Co. 1.47 13 United Automobile Insurance Co. 1.02 14 The Hartford 1 15 Ocean Harbor Insurance 0.99 16 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty 0.87 17 MetLife 0.75 18 Mercury Insurance 0.62 19 Auto Club Insurance Association 0.61 20 Sentry 0.57 21 American Family Insurance 0.55 22 Amica 0.52 23 Chubb 0.45 24 Nationwide 0.42 25 Auto Club South Insurance Co. 0.33 26 MGA Insurance Co. 0.27 27 AIG 0.26 28 Home State Insurance Grp Inc. 0.19 29 Markel 0.18 30 Star Casualty Insurance Co. 0.18 31 Tiptree Inc. 0.18 32 First Acceptance 0.17 33 PURE 0.16 34 AssuranceAmerica 0.16 35 Premier Holdings, LLC 0.15 36 Windhaven National Ins Co. 0.14 37 Horace Mann 0.14 38 Responsive Auto Insurance Co. 0.14 39 Aventus Insurance Co. 0.1 40 MAPFRE 0.1 41 General Electric Co. 0.05 42 Global Indemnity 0.04 43 Munich Re 0.03 44 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.03 45 WT Holdings Inc. 0.03 46 California Casualty 0.03 47 Tokio Marine 0.03 48 Assurant 0.02 49 European Legacy Holdings Ltd. 0.01 50 Randall & Quilter Investment Holding 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



