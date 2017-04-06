Cheap Car Insurance in Florida 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes


Best Florida car insurance companies

Best auto insurance companies in Florida

To find the best car insurance companies in Florida, we examined complaint data for the 50 largest auto insurers in the state and found the best 15. Complaint ratios show the level of complaints relative to a company's size. Lower numbers are better.

Rank Company Complaint ratio Part of Website Market share % in Florida
1 Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Co. 0 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty floridafarmbureau.com 0.75
2 Owners Insurance Co. 0.24 Auto-Owners Insurance auto-owners.com 0.31
3 (tie) AIG Property Casualty Co. 0.4 AIG aig.com 0.26
3 (tie) Federal Insurance Co. 0.4 Chubb chubb.com 0.26
3 (tie) Southern-Owners Insurance Co. 0.4 Auto-Owners Insurance auto-owners.com 1.26
6 Windhaven Insurance Co. 0.5 n/a windhaven.com 1.47
7 (tie) Progressive American Insurance Co. 0.52 Progressive progresssive.com 10.34
7 (tie) Travelers Home & Marine Insurance Co. 0.52 Travelers travelers.com 0.31
9 (tie) Standard Fire Insurance Co. 0.57 Travelers travelers.com 1.66
9 (tie) State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance 0.57 State Farm statefarm.com 14.39
11 Auto Club Insurance Co. of Florida 0.6 Auto Club Insurance Association autoclubfl.com 0.61
12 Allstate Prop. & Cas. Insurance Co. 0.64 Allstate allstate.com 0.81
13 Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois 0.65 Liberty Mutual safeco.com 1.63
14 Amica Mutual Insurance Co. 0.67 Amica amica.com 0.52
15 Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. 0.69 Allstate allstate.com 5.39
Source: National Association of Insurance Commissioners, based on nationwide complaints in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.

Cheapest Florida car insurance companies

Average Florida auto insurance premiums by company

Company

(click to see company information)

Average annual premium in Florida
Farm Bureau

$1,544
The Hartford

$1,628
MetLife

$1,647
Travelers

$1,656
Auto-Owners

$1,670
State Farm

$1,717
Dairyland Insurance

$1,734
Citizens

$1,773
American Family Insurance

$1,777
21st Century Insurance

$1,790
Nationwide Insurance

$1,792
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,798
Allstate

$1,804
Safeco

$1,847
Amica

$1,857
Mercury Insurance

$1,872
Farmers Insurance

$1,873
USAA

$1,881
Windhaven

$1,898
Allied

$1,923
Liberty Mutual

$1,940
USAA

$1,953
Progressive Insurance

$1,962
American National

$1,996
Esurance

$2,005
National General

$2,026
Infinity Insurance

$2,054
The General

$2,149
Security National

$2,360

Florida average premiums

Insurance increases after a speeding ticket

Florida drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 24% at renewal time.

Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Florida

$1,839/year

$2,284/year

24%
Nationwide average

26%

Insurance increases after an accident

Florida drivers who cause a car accident get an average premium increase of 31%.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Florida

$1,839/year

$2,400/year

31%
Nationwide average

36%

Insurance increases after a DUI

If you're convicted of a DUI, the average premium increase in Florida is 39%.

Clean record With DUI % increase
Florida

$1,839/year

$2,552/year

39%

Average premiums by Florida city

City Average annual premium
Altamonte Springs

$1,769
Apopka

$1,804
Arcadia

$1,648
Auburndale

$1,777
Bartow

$1,688
Boca Raton

$1,973
Bonita Springs

$1,530
Boynton Beach

$2,087
Bradenton

$1,715
Brandon

$1,922
Brooksville

$1,620
Cape Coral

$1,683
Casselberry

$1,816
Clearwater

$1,801
Clermont

$1,823
Cocoa

$1,582
Crestview

$1,722
Dade City

$1,947
Davenport

$1,929
Daytona Beach

$1,665
Deerfield Beach

$1,969
Deland

$1,605
Delray Beach

$1,969
Deltona

$1,754
Dunedin

$1,833
Dunnellon

$1,566
Edgewater

$1,436
Englewood

$1,499
Estero

$1,612
Eustis

$1,608
Fernandina Beach

$1,614
Fort Lauderdale

$2,014
Fort Myers

$1,820
Fort Pierce

$1,631
Fort Walton Beach

$1,682
Gainesville

$1,775
Gulf Breeze

$1,629
Haines City

$1,746
Hallandale

$1,793
Hialeah

$2,031
Holiday

$1,927
Hollywood

$2,018
Homestead

$2,036
Homosassa

$1,448
Hudson

$1,724
Inverness

$1,478
Jacksonville

$1,861
Jensen Beach

$1,544
Jupiter

$1,880
Key West

$1,734
Kissimmee

$1,864
Lady Lake

$1,468
Lake City

$1,623
Lake Mary

$1,811
Lake Wales

$1,806
Lake Worth

$2,051
Lakeland

$1,740
Land O' Lakes

$2,057
Largo

$1,713
Leesburg

$1,614
Lehigh Acres

$1,799
Longwood

$1,700
Lutz

$1,983
Melbourne

$1,584
Merritt Island

$1,607
Miami

$2,007
Miami Beach

$1,940
Middleburg

$1,726
Milton

$1,704
Mount Dora

$1,728
Naples

$1,688
Navarre

$1,376
New Port Richey

$1,843
New Smyrna Beach

$1,638
North Fort Myers

$1,551
North Miami Beach

$1,848
North Port

$1,659
Ocala

$1,633
Ocoee

$1,840
Okeechobee

$1,699
Opa Locka

$2,138
Orange Park

$1,879
Orlando

$1,957
Ormond Beach

$1,601
Oviedo

$1,933
Palm Bay

$1,748
Palm Coast

$1,722
Palm Harbor

$1,720
Palmetto

$1,900
Panama City

$1,584
Pensacola

$1,811
Pinellas Park

$1,901
Plant City

$1,808
Pompano Beach

$2,056
Port Charlotte

$1,711
Port Orange

$1,607
Port Richey

$1,965
Port Saint Lucie

$1,776
Punta Gorda

$1,559
Riverview

$1,963
Rockledge

$1,554
Ruskin

$1,917
Saint Augustine

$1,544
Saint Cloud

$1,760
Saint Petersburg

$1,850
Sanford

$1,786
Sarasota

$1,629
Sebastian

$1,615
Sebring

$1,599
Seffner

$1,893
Seminole

$1,696
Spring Hill

$1,843
Stuart

$1,762
Summerfield

$1,468
Sun City Center

$1,661
Tallahassee

$1,697
Tampa

$2,058
Tarpon Springs

$1,722
Titusville

$1,412
Valrico

$2,062
Venice

$1,534
Vero Beach

$1,532
West Palm Beach

$2,036
Winter Garden

$1,726
Winter Haven

$1,870
Winter Park

$1,791
Winter Springs

$1,700
Zephyrhills

$1,763

Florida minimum auto insurance

Penalties for not having car insurance in Florida

  • Failure to maintain mandatory coverage may result in the loss of registration and driving privileges. 

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019

More:

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes