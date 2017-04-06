Cheap Car Insurance in Florida 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Best auto insurance companies in Florida

To find the best car insurance companies in Florida, we examined complaint data for the 50 largest auto insurers in the state and found the best 15. Complaint ratios show the level of complaints relative to a company's size. Lower numbers are better.

Rank Company Complaint ratio Part of Website Market share % in Florida 1 Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Co. 0 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty floridafarmbureau.com 0.75 2 Owners Insurance Co. 0.24 Auto-Owners Insurance auto-owners.com 0.31 3 (tie) AIG Property Casualty Co. 0.4 AIG aig.com 0.26 3 (tie) Federal Insurance Co. 0.4 Chubb chubb.com 0.26 3 (tie) Southern-Owners Insurance Co. 0.4 Auto-Owners Insurance auto-owners.com 1.26 6 Windhaven Insurance Co. 0.5 n/a windhaven.com 1.47 7 (tie) Progressive American Insurance Co. 0.52 Progressive progresssive.com 10.34 7 (tie) Travelers Home & Marine Insurance Co. 0.52 Travelers travelers.com 0.31 9 (tie) Standard Fire Insurance Co. 0.57 Travelers travelers.com 1.66 9 (tie) State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance 0.57 State Farm statefarm.com 14.39 11 Auto Club Insurance Co. of Florida 0.6 Auto Club Insurance Association autoclubfl.com 0.61 12 Allstate Prop. & Cas. Insurance Co. 0.64 Allstate allstate.com 0.81 13 Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois 0.65 Liberty Mutual safeco.com 1.63 14 Amica Mutual Insurance Co. 0.67 Amica amica.com 0.52 15 Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. 0.69 Allstate allstate.com 5.39 Source: National Association of Insurance Commissioners, based on nationwide complaints in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.

Average Florida auto insurance premiums by company

Insurance increases after a speeding ticket

Florida drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 24% at renewal time.

Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Florida $1,839/year $2,284/year 24% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increases after an accident

Florida drivers who cause a car accident get an average premium increase of 31%.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Florida $1,839/year $2,400/year 31% Nationwide average 36%

Insurance increases after a DUI

If you're convicted of a DUI, the average premium increase in Florida is 39%.

Clean record With DUI % increase Florida $1,839/year $2,552/year 39%

Average premiums by Florida city

City Average annual premium Altamonte Springs $1,769 Apopka $1,804 Arcadia $1,648 Auburndale $1,777 Bartow $1,688 Boca Raton $1,973 Bonita Springs $1,530 Boynton Beach $2,087 Bradenton $1,715 Brandon $1,922 Brooksville $1,620 Cape Coral $1,683 Casselberry $1,816 Clearwater $1,801 Clermont $1,823 Cocoa $1,582 Crestview $1,722 Dade City $1,947 Davenport $1,929 Daytona Beach $1,665 Deerfield Beach $1,969 Deland $1,605 Delray Beach $1,969 Deltona $1,754 Dunedin $1,833 Dunnellon $1,566 Edgewater $1,436 Englewood $1,499 Estero $1,612 Eustis $1,608 Fernandina Beach $1,614 Fort Lauderdale $2,014 Fort Myers $1,820 Fort Pierce $1,631 Fort Walton Beach $1,682 Gainesville $1,775 Gulf Breeze $1,629 Haines City $1,746 Hallandale $1,793 Hialeah $2,031 Holiday $1,927 Hollywood $2,018 Homestead $2,036 Homosassa $1,448 Hudson $1,724 Inverness $1,478 Jacksonville $1,861 Jensen Beach $1,544 Jupiter $1,880 Key West $1,734 Kissimmee $1,864 Lady Lake $1,468 Lake City $1,623 Lake Mary $1,811 Lake Wales $1,806 Lake Worth $2,051 Lakeland $1,740 Land O' Lakes $2,057 Largo $1,713 Leesburg $1,614 Lehigh Acres $1,799 Longwood $1,700 Lutz $1,983 Melbourne $1,584 Merritt Island $1,607 Miami $2,007 Miami Beach $1,940 Middleburg $1,726 Milton $1,704 Mount Dora $1,728 Naples $1,688 Navarre $1,376 New Port Richey $1,843 New Smyrna Beach $1,638 North Fort Myers $1,551 North Miami Beach $1,848 North Port $1,659 Ocala $1,633 Ocoee $1,840 Okeechobee $1,699 Opa Locka $2,138 Orange Park $1,879 Orlando $1,957 Ormond Beach $1,601 Oviedo $1,933 Palm Bay $1,748 Palm Coast $1,722 Palm Harbor $1,720 Palmetto $1,900 Panama City $1,584 Pensacola $1,811 Pinellas Park $1,901 Plant City $1,808 Pompano Beach $2,056 Port Charlotte $1,711 Port Orange $1,607 Port Richey $1,965 Port Saint Lucie $1,776 Punta Gorda $1,559 Riverview $1,963 Rockledge $1,554 Ruskin $1,917 Saint Augustine $1,544 Saint Cloud $1,760 Saint Petersburg $1,850 Sanford $1,786 Sarasota $1,629 Sebastian $1,615 Sebring $1,599 Seffner $1,893 Seminole $1,696 Spring Hill $1,843 Stuart $1,762 Summerfield $1,468 Sun City Center $1,661 Tallahassee $1,697 Tampa $2,058 Tarpon Springs $1,722 Titusville $1,412 Valrico $2,062 Venice $1,534 Vero Beach $1,532 West Palm Beach $2,036 Winter Garden $1,726 Winter Haven $1,870 Winter Park $1,791 Winter Springs $1,700 Zephyrhills $1,763

Penalties for not having car insurance in Florida

Failure to maintain mandatory coverage may result in the loss of registration and driving privileges.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019