Cheap Car Insurance in Florida 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Best auto insurance companies in Florida
To find the best car insurance companies in Florida, we examined complaint data for the 50 largest auto insurers in the state and found the best 15. Complaint ratios show the level of complaints relative to a company's size. Lower numbers are better.
|Rank
|Company
|Complaint ratio
|Part of
|Website
|Market share % in Florida
|1
|Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Co.
|0
|Southern Farm Bureau Casualty
|floridafarmbureau.com
|0.75
|2
|Owners Insurance Co.
|0.24
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|auto-owners.com
|0.31
|3 (tie)
|AIG Property Casualty Co.
|0.4
|AIG
|aig.com
|0.26
|3 (tie)
|Federal Insurance Co.
|0.4
|Chubb
|chubb.com
|0.26
|3 (tie)
|Southern-Owners Insurance Co.
|0.4
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|auto-owners.com
|1.26
|6
|Windhaven Insurance Co.
|0.5
|n/a
|windhaven.com
|1.47
|7 (tie)
|Progressive American Insurance Co.
|0.52
|Progressive
|progresssive.com
|10.34
|7 (tie)
|Travelers Home & Marine Insurance Co.
|0.52
|Travelers
|travelers.com
|0.31
|9 (tie)
|Standard Fire Insurance Co.
|0.57
|Travelers
|travelers.com
|1.66
|9 (tie)
|State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance
|0.57
|State Farm
|statefarm.com
|14.39
|11
|Auto Club Insurance Co. of Florida
|0.6
|Auto Club Insurance Association
|autoclubfl.com
|0.61
|12
|Allstate Prop. & Cas. Insurance Co.
|0.64
|Allstate
|allstate.com
|0.81
|13
|Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois
|0.65
|Liberty Mutual
|safeco.com
|1.63
|14
|Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
|0.67
|Amica
|amica.com
|0.52
|15
|Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co.
|0.69
|Allstate
|allstate.com
|5.39
|Source: National Association of Insurance Commissioners, based on nationwide complaints in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.
Average Florida auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
(click to see company information)
|
Average annual premium in Florida
|Farm Bureau
|
$1,544
|The Hartford
|
$1,628
|MetLife
|
$1,647
|Travelers
|
$1,656
|Auto-Owners
|
$1,670
|State Farm
|
$1,717
|Dairyland Insurance
|
$1,734
|Citizens
|
$1,773
|American Family Insurance
|
$1,777
|21st Century Insurance
|
$1,790
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,792
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,798
|Allstate
|
$1,804
|Safeco
|
$1,847
|Amica
|
$1,857
|Mercury Insurance
|
$1,872
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,873
|USAA
|
$1,881
|Windhaven
|
$1,898
|Allied
|
$1,923
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,940
|USAA
|
$1,953
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,962
|American National
|
$1,996
|Esurance
|
$2,005
|National General
|
$2,026
|Infinity Insurance
|
$2,054
|The General
|
$2,149
|Security National
|
$2,360
Insurance increases after a speeding ticket
Florida drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average premium increase of 24% at renewal time.
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Florida
|
$1,839/year
|
$2,284/year
|
24%
|Nationwide average
|
26%
Insurance increases after an accident
Florida drivers who cause a car accident get an average premium increase of 31%.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Florida
|
$1,839/year
|
$2,400/year
|
31%
|Nationwide average
|
36%
Insurance increases after a DUI
If you're convicted of a DUI, the average premium increase in Florida is 39%.
|Clean record
|With DUI
|% increase
|Florida
|
$1,839/year
|
$2,552/year
|
39%
Average premiums by Florida city
|City
|Average annual premium
|Altamonte Springs
|
$1,769
|Apopka
|
$1,804
|Arcadia
|
$1,648
|Auburndale
|
$1,777
|Bartow
|
$1,688
|Boca Raton
|
$1,973
|Bonita Springs
|
$1,530
|Boynton Beach
|
$2,087
|Bradenton
|
$1,715
|Brandon
|
$1,922
|Brooksville
|
$1,620
|Cape Coral
|
$1,683
|Casselberry
|
$1,816
|Clearwater
|
$1,801
|Clermont
|
$1,823
|Cocoa
|
$1,582
|Crestview
|
$1,722
|Dade City
|
$1,947
|Davenport
|
$1,929
|Daytona Beach
|
$1,665
|Deerfield Beach
|
$1,969
|Deland
|
$1,605
|Delray Beach
|
$1,969
|Deltona
|
$1,754
|Dunedin
|
$1,833
|Dunnellon
|
$1,566
|Edgewater
|
$1,436
|Englewood
|
$1,499
|Estero
|
$1,612
|Eustis
|
$1,608
|Fernandina Beach
|
$1,614
|Fort Lauderdale
|
$2,014
|Fort Myers
|
$1,820
|Fort Pierce
|
$1,631
|Fort Walton Beach
|
$1,682
|Gainesville
|
$1,775
|Gulf Breeze
|
$1,629
|Haines City
|
$1,746
|Hallandale
|
$1,793
|Hialeah
|
$2,031
|Holiday
|
$1,927
|Hollywood
|
$2,018
|Homestead
|
$2,036
|Homosassa
|
$1,448
|Hudson
|
$1,724
|Inverness
|
$1,478
|Jacksonville
|
$1,861
|Jensen Beach
|
$1,544
|Jupiter
|
$1,880
|Key West
|
$1,734
|Kissimmee
|
$1,864
|Lady Lake
|
$1,468
|Lake City
|
$1,623
|Lake Mary
|
$1,811
|Lake Wales
|
$1,806
|Lake Worth
|
$2,051
|Lakeland
|
$1,740
|Land O' Lakes
|
$2,057
|Largo
|
$1,713
|Leesburg
|
$1,614
|Lehigh Acres
|
$1,799
|Longwood
|
$1,700
|Lutz
|
$1,983
|Melbourne
|
$1,584
|Merritt Island
|
$1,607
|Miami
|
$2,007
|Miami Beach
|
$1,940
|Middleburg
|
$1,726
|Milton
|
$1,704
|Mount Dora
|
$1,728
|Naples
|
$1,688
|Navarre
|
$1,376
|New Port Richey
|
$1,843
|New Smyrna Beach
|
$1,638
|North Fort Myers
|
$1,551
|North Miami Beach
|
$1,848
|North Port
|
$1,659
|Ocala
|
$1,633
|Ocoee
|
$1,840
|Okeechobee
|
$1,699
|Opa Locka
|
$2,138
|Orange Park
|
$1,879
|Orlando
|
$1,957
|Ormond Beach
|
$1,601
|Oviedo
|
$1,933
|Palm Bay
|
$1,748
|Palm Coast
|
$1,722
|Palm Harbor
|
$1,720
|Palmetto
|
$1,900
|Panama City
|
$1,584
|Pensacola
|
$1,811
|Pinellas Park
|
$1,901
|Plant City
|
$1,808
|Pompano Beach
|
$2,056
|Port Charlotte
|
$1,711
|Port Orange
|
$1,607
|Port Richey
|
$1,965
|Port Saint Lucie
|
$1,776
|Punta Gorda
|
$1,559
|Riverview
|
$1,963
|Rockledge
|
$1,554
|Ruskin
|
$1,917
|Saint Augustine
|
$1,544
|Saint Cloud
|
$1,760
|Saint Petersburg
|
$1,850
|Sanford
|
$1,786
|Sarasota
|
$1,629
|Sebastian
|
$1,615
|Sebring
|
$1,599
|Seffner
|
$1,893
|Seminole
|
$1,696
|Spring Hill
|
$1,843
|Stuart
|
$1,762
|Summerfield
|
$1,468
|Sun City Center
|
$1,661
|Tallahassee
|
$1,697
|Tampa
|
$2,058
|Tarpon Springs
|
$1,722
|Titusville
|
$1,412
|Valrico
|
$2,062
|Venice
|
$1,534
|Vero Beach
|
$1,532
|West Palm Beach
|
$2,036
|Winter Garden
|
$1,726
|Winter Haven
|
$1,870
|Winter Park
|
$1,791
|Winter Springs
|
$1,700
|Zephyrhills
|
$1,763
Penalties for not having car insurance in Florida
- Failure to maintain mandatory coverage may result in the loss of registration and driving privileges.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of AmericaRates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 22, 2019
More: