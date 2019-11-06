Here are the 50 largest auto insurance companies in Georgia, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Ask your car insurance agent to review all the possible discounts. That way you know you’re getting all the savings you’re entitled to.

Largest auto insurance companies in Georgia

Rank in Georgia Company Market share % in Georgia 1 State Farm 21.64 2 Progressive 13.1 3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 13 4 Allstate Corp. 9.35 5 USAA 8.59 6 Liberty Mutual 3.64 7 Travelers 3.24 8 Auto-Owners Insurance 3.15 9 Georgia Farm Bureau 2.79 10 Nationwide 2.35 11 Farmers Insurance 2.12 12 American Family Insurance 2.07 13 COUNTRY Financial 1.67 14 Alfa Mutual Group 0.94 15 MetLife 0.79 16 First Acceptance 0.72 17 AssuranceAmerica 0.63 18 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.61 19 Tiptree Inc. 0.56 20 ACCC Insurance Co. 0.56 21 Amica 0.54 22 Southern General Insurance Co. 0.54 23 Mercury Insurance 0.51 24 Auto Club Insurance Association 0.46 25 Safeway Insurance 0.46 26 National General Holdings Corp. 0.45 27 MGA Insurance Co. 0.44 28 The Hartford 0.43 29 Central Insurance Companies 0.35 30 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.35 31 Grange Insurance 0.34 32 Kemper 0.33 33 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.33 34 State Auto 0.32 35 Donegal 0.29 36 Chubb 0.26 37 Horace Mann 0.26 38 Clear Blue Insurance 0.23 39 Sentry 0.18 40 American National 0.18 41 Loya Insurance 0.13 42 Everest Re 0.13 43 Southern Trust Insurance Co. 0.12 44 Producer's National Corp. 0.12 45 Markel 0.11 46 PURE 0.08 47 Shelter Insurance 0.06 48 Assurant 0.06 49 General Electric Co. 0.06 50 RFH Special Purpose I LLC 0.06 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



