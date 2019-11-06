Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Hawaii, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Ask your auto insurance agent to review all the company’s discounts. That way you know you’re getting all the savings you’re entitled to.

Largest auto insurance companies in Hawaii

Rank in Hawaii Company Market share % in Hawaii 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 27.16 2 State Farm 18.56 3 USAA 11.93 4 Allstate Corp. 9.06 5 Progressive 7.28 6 Farmers Insurance 6.2 7 Tokio Marine 5 8 Liberty Mutual 4.82 9 Island Insurance Companies 3.22 10 MS&AD Insurance 2.27 11 The Hartford 1.25 12 Auto Club Exchange 1.02 13 DB Insurance Co. Ltd. 0.79 14 American Family Insurance 0.36 15 Fairfax Financial 0.33 16 Markel 0.19 17 Ocean Harbor Insurance 0.17 18 AIG 0.11 19 Chubb 0.08 20 PURE 0.08 21 MetLife 0.04 22 Travelers 0.03 23 Pacific Specialty Insurance Company 0.02 24 Assurant 0.01 25 Nationwide 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



