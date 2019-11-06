Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Illinois, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Are you paying for your car insurance monthly? If you can pay the whole term up-front you’ll likely get a discount.

Largest auto insurance companies in Illinois

Rank in Illinois Company Market share % in Illinois 1 State Farm 30.25 2 Allstate Corp. 11.46 3 Progressive 6.84 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 6.76 5 COUNTRY Financial 6.64 6 American Family Insurance 4.62 7 Farmers Insurance 4.18 8 Liberty Mutual 2.86 9 USAA 2.53 10 Travelers 1.66 11 Producer's National Corp. 1.54 12 MetLife 1.46 13 Erie Insurance 1.28 14 Auto Club Insurance Association 1.23 15 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.2 16 Nationwide 1.13 17 The Hartford 1.08 18 Pekin Insurance 1.02 19 American Access Casualty Co. 1 20 American Alliance Casualty Co. 0.86 21 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.73 22 National General Holdings Corp. 0.71 23 Nodak Mutual Group Inc. 0.58 24 Utica National Insurance Group 0.57 25 West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. 0.45 26 Western National Insurance 0.44 27 Chubb 0.43 28 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.39 29 United Equitable Group Ltd. 0.37 30 Kemper 0.31 31 Shelter Insurance 0.3 32 Rockford Mutual Insurance Co. 0.3 33 Safeway Insurance 0.3 34 Grinnell Mutual 0.25 35 State Auto 0.24 36 Markel 0.23 37 Madison Mutual Insurance Co. (IL) 0.23 38 Warrior Invictus Holding Co. 0.22 39 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.21 40 Westfield Insurance 0.2 41 Amica 0.18 42 IMT 0.16 43 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.15 44 Horace Mann 0.14 45 Loya Insurance 0.14 46 Sentry 0.14 47 Auto Club Exchange 0.12 48 AIG 0.12 49 Mercury Insurance 0.12 50 RFH Special Purpose I LLC 0.1 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



