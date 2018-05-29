Cheap Car Insurance in Illinois 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes


Cheapest Illinois auto insurance companies

Average Illinois car insurance premiums by company

Company
(click for reviews)

Average annual premiums in Illinois
American National

$1,256
Erie Insurance

$1,275
Travelers Insurance

$1,348
American Alliance

$1,367
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,411
21st Century Insurance

$1,435
American Family Insurance

$1,448
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,463
USAA

$1,522
The Hartford

$1,532
State Farm

$1,536
COUNTRY Financial

$1,542
Allied

$1,573
Esurance

$1,587
Farmers Insurance

$1,592
Allstate

$1,597
Progressive

$1,605
Safeco

$1,620
MetLife

$1,620
The General

$1,652
Liberty Mutual

$1,654
Nationwide Insurance

$1,667


Average Illinois auto insurance premiums

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Illinois drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 22%, which is less than the national average.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Illinois $1,522/year $1,864/year 22%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Illinois drivers who caused an accident got an average insurance increase of 27%, less than the national average.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Illinois $1,522/year $1,930/year 27%
Nationwide average 36%

Average auto insurance premiums in Illinois cities

City

Average annual premium
Alton

$1,719
Aurora

$1,457
Belleville

$1,539
Bloomington

$1,253
Bolingbrook

$1,653
Champaign

$1,419
Chicago

$1,635
Chicago Heights

$1,577
Decatur

$1,573
Des Plaines

$1,536
East Saint Louis

$1,766
Elgin

$1,618
Evanston

$1,456
Granite City

$1,532
Joliet

$1,462
Moline

$1,345
Naperville

$1,359
Oak Park

$1,726
Peoria

$1,509
Rockford

$1,514
Schaumburg

$1,336
Springfield

$1,400
Waukegan

$1,376


Illinois auto insurance requirements

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Illinois when:

  • Law enforcement requests it.

Penalties for not having Illinois auto insurance

  • Operating a vehicle without insurance: business offense that carries a fine of $500 to $1,000, as well as a three-month license suspension.
  • Operating a vehicle with suspended registration for noninsurance: business offense for the first offense and a misdemeanor for subsequent offenses.
  • The penalty for any conviction for operating with a suspended-for-noninsurance registration is a fine of $1,000 to $2,000.
  • Use of counterfeit insurance cards is a Class 4 felony.
  • Submission of false proof requires suspension of registration for six months and a $200 reinstatement fee.
  • Operating a vehicle without insurance: petty offense that carries a fine of $500 to $1,000, except that a person convicted of a third or subsequent violation is guilty of a business offense, and is required to pay a fine of $1,000.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019

More:

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes