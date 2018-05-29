Cheap Car Insurance in Illinois 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average Illinois car insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Illinois drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 22%, which is less than the national average.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Illinois $1,522/year $1,864/year 22% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Illinois drivers who caused an accident got an average insurance increase of 27%, less than the national average.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Illinois $1,522/year $1,930/year 27% Nationwide average 36%

Average auto insurance premiums in Illinois cities

City Average annual premium Alton $1,719 Aurora $1,457 Belleville $1,539 Bloomington $1,253 Bolingbrook $1,653 Champaign $1,419 Chicago $1,635 Chicago Heights $1,577 Decatur $1,573 Des Plaines $1,536 East Saint Louis $1,766 Elgin $1,618 Evanston $1,456 Granite City $1,532 Joliet $1,462 Moline $1,345 Naperville $1,359 Oak Park $1,726 Peoria $1,509 Rockford $1,514 Schaumburg $1,336 Springfield $1,400 Waukegan $1,376





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Illinois when:

Law enforcement requests it.

Penalties for not having Illinois auto insurance

Operating a vehicle without insurance: business offense that carries a fine of $500 to $1,000, as well as a three-month license suspension.

Operating a vehicle with suspended registration for noninsurance: business offense for the first offense and a misdemeanor for subsequent offenses.

The penalty for any conviction for operating with a suspended-for-noninsurance registration is a fine of $1,000 to $2,000.

Use of counterfeit insurance cards is a Class 4 felony.

Submission of false proof requires suspension of registration for six months and a $200 reinstatement fee.

Operating a vehicle without insurance: petty offense that carries a fine of $500 to $1,000, except that a person convicted of a third or subsequent violation is guilty of a business offense, and is required to pay a fine of $1,000.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019