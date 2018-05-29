Cheap Car Insurance in Illinois 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Illinois car insurance premiums by company
|Company
Average annual premiums in Illinois
|American National
$1,256
|Erie Insurance
$1,275
|Travelers Insurance
$1,348
|American Alliance
$1,367
|Auto-Owners Insurance
$1,411
|21st Century Insurance
$1,435
|American Family Insurance
$1,448
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
$1,463
|USAA
$1,522
|The Hartford
$1,532
|State Farm
$1,536
|COUNTRY Financial
$1,542
|Allied
$1,573
|Esurance
$1,587
|Farmers Insurance
$1,592
|Allstate
$1,597
|Progressive
$1,605
|Safeco
$1,620
|MetLife
$1,620
|The General
$1,652
|Liberty Mutual
$1,654
|Nationwide Insurance
$1,667
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Illinois drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 22%, which is less than the national average.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Illinois
|$1,522/year
|$1,864/year
|22%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Illinois drivers who caused an accident got an average insurance increase of 27%, less than the national average.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Illinois
|$1,522/year
|$1,930/year
|27%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average auto insurance premiums in Illinois cities
|City
Average annual premium
|Alton
$1,719
|Aurora
$1,457
|Belleville
$1,539
|Bloomington
$1,253
|Bolingbrook
$1,653
|Champaign
$1,419
|Chicago
$1,635
|Chicago Heights
$1,577
|Decatur
$1,573
|Des Plaines
$1,536
|East Saint Louis
$1,766
|Elgin
$1,618
|Evanston
$1,456
|Granite City
$1,532
|Joliet
$1,462
|Moline
$1,345
|Naperville
$1,359
|Oak Park
$1,726
|Peoria
$1,509
|Rockford
$1,514
|Schaumburg
$1,336
|Springfield
$1,400
|Waukegan
$1,376
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Illinois when:
- Law enforcement requests it.
Penalties for not having Illinois auto insurance
- Operating a vehicle without insurance: business offense that carries a fine of $500 to $1,000, as well as a three-month license suspension.
- Operating a vehicle with suspended registration for noninsurance: business offense for the first offense and a misdemeanor for subsequent offenses.
- The penalty for any conviction for operating with a suspended-for-noninsurance registration is a fine of $1,000 to $2,000.
- Use of counterfeit insurance cards is a Class 4 felony.
- Submission of false proof requires suspension of registration for six months and a $200 reinstatement fee.
- Operating a vehicle without insurance: petty offense that carries a fine of $500 to $1,000, except that a person convicted of a third or subsequent violation is guilty of a business offense, and is required to pay a fine of $1,000.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 22, 2019
