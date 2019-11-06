Here are the 50 largest auto insurance companies in Indiana, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Are you paying for car insurance monthly? If you can pay for the whole policy term up-front you’ll probably get a discount.

Largest auto insurance companies in Indiana

Rank in Indiana Company Market share % in Indiana 1 State Farm 22.22 2 Progressive 12.18 3 Allstate Corp. 7.7 4 Indiana Farm Bureau 7.27 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 6.64 6 Liberty Mutual 5.07 7 American Family Insurance 4.73 8 Erie Insurance 3.94 9 Auto-Owners Insurance 2.76 10 USAA 2.76 11 Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. 2.18 12 Nationwide 2.13 13 Farmers Insurance 1.83 14 Travelers 1.62 15 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.95 16 Westfield Insurance 0.9 17 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.8 18 MetLife 0.73 19 The Hartford 0.73 20 Grange Insurance 0.72 21 Shelter Insurance 0.69 22 Warrior Invictus Holding Co. 0.65 23 Western Reserve Group 0.63 24 Pekin Insurance 0.55 25 State Auto 0.55 26 Celina Insurance 0.53 27 Alfa Mutual Group 0.52 28 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.52 29 American Access Casualty Co. 0.51 30 Utica National Insurance Group 0.5 31 Hastings Mutual Insurance Co. 0.48 32 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.47 33 West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. 0.45 34 Auto Club Insurance Association 0.43 35 National General Holdings Corp. 0.33 36 Grinnell Mutual 0.29 37 Central Insurance Companies 0.28 38 Selective 0.27 39 Western National Insurance 0.24 40 First Acceptance 0.22 41 Elephant Insurance Co. 0.22 42 Markel 0.18 43 American National 0.17 44 Horace Mann 0.16 45 Amica 0.16 46 Donegal 0.15 47 Sentry 0.15 48 Producer's National Corp. 0.13 49 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.13 50 Encova Insurance 0.13 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



