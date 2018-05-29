Cheap Car Insurance in Indiana

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes


Indiana cheapest auto insurance companies

Average Indiana car insurance premiums by company

Company
(click to see reviews)

Average annual premiums
Erie Insurance

$1,232
Travelers Insurance

$1,385
Farm Bureau

$1,395
Farmers Insurance

$1,410
The Hartford

$1,453
Auto-Owners

$1,468
Safeco

$1,474
State Farm

$1,476
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,501
American Family Insurance

$1,503
Allstate

$1,512
Nationwide Insurance

$1,523
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$1,547
The General

$1,549
Progressive

$1,580
Liberty Mutual

$1,586
Esurance

$1,649


Indiana average auto insurance premiums

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Indiana drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 23%, lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Indiana $1,485/year $1,826/year 23%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Indiana drivers who caused an accident got an average insurance increase of 31%, lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Indiana $1,485/year $1,947/year 31%
Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in Indiana cities

City

Average annual premium
Anderson

$1,465
Bloomington

$1,516
Columbus

$1,330
Elkhart

$1,437
Evansville

$1,605
Fort Wayne

$1,466
Gary

$1,699
Greenwood

$1,447
Hammond

$1,482
Indianapolis

$1,545
Jeffersonville

$1,529
Kokomo

$1,505
Lafayette

$1,388
Merrillville

$1,505
Mishawaka

$1,343
Muncie

$1,397
New Albany

$1,437
Noblesville

$1,431
South Bend

$1,505
Terre Haute

$1,328
Valparaiso

$1,510


Indiana required auto insurance coverage

Penalties for not having car insurance in Indiana

  • First offense: Court may suspend the driver's license and/or registration for 90 days to one year
  • Subsequent offense within five years: suspension of driver's license for one year or more

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019

More:

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes