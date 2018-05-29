Cheap Car Insurance in Indiana

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average Indiana car insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Indiana drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 23%, lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Indiana $1,485/year $1,826/year 23% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Indiana drivers who caused an accident got an average insurance increase of 31%, lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Indiana $1,485/year $1,947/year 31% Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in Indiana cities

City Average annual premium Anderson $1,465 Bloomington $1,516 Columbus $1,330 Elkhart $1,437 Evansville $1,605 Fort Wayne $1,466 Gary $1,699 Greenwood $1,447 Hammond $1,482 Indianapolis $1,545 Jeffersonville $1,529 Kokomo $1,505 Lafayette $1,388 Merrillville $1,505 Mishawaka $1,343 Muncie $1,397 New Albany $1,437 Noblesville $1,431 South Bend $1,505 Terre Haute $1,328 Valparaiso $1,510





Penalties for not having car insurance in Indiana

First offense: Court may suspend the driver's license and/or registration for 90 days to one year

Subsequent offense within five years: suspension of driver's license for one year or more

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019