Cheap Car Insurance in Indiana

Average Indiana car insurance premiums by company
Company
(click to see reviews)
|
Average annual premiums
|Erie Insurance
|
$1,232
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,385
|Farm Bureau
|
$1,395
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,410
|The Hartford
|
$1,453
|Auto-Owners
|
$1,468
|Safeco
|
$1,474
|State Farm
|
$1,476
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,501
|American Family Insurance
|
$1,503
|Allstate
|
$1,512
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,523
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
|
$1,547
|The General
|
$1,549
|Progressive
|
$1,580
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,586
|Esurance
|
$1,649
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Indiana drivers who got a speeding ticket see an average insurance increase of 23%, lower than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Indiana
|$1,485/year
|$1,826/year
|23%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Indiana drivers who caused an accident got an average insurance increase of 31%, lower than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Indiana
|$1,485/year
|$1,947/year
|31%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average premiums in Indiana cities
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Anderson
|
$1,465
|Bloomington
|
$1,516
|Columbus
|
$1,330
|Elkhart
|
$1,437
|Evansville
|
$1,605
|Fort Wayne
|
$1,466
|Gary
|
$1,699
|Greenwood
|
$1,447
|Hammond
|
$1,482
|Indianapolis
|
$1,545
|Jeffersonville
|
$1,529
|Kokomo
|
$1,505
|Lafayette
|
$1,388
|Merrillville
|
$1,505
|Mishawaka
|
$1,343
|Muncie
|
$1,397
|New Albany
|
$1,437
|Noblesville
|
$1,431
|South Bend
|
$1,505
|Terre Haute
|
$1,328
|Valparaiso
|
$1,510
Penalties for not having car insurance in Indiana
- First offense: Court may suspend the driver's license and/or registration for 90 days to one year
- Subsequent offense within five years: suspension of driver's license for one year or more
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 23, 2019