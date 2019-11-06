Here are the 50 largest auto insurance companies in Kansas, ranked on premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Do you need homeowners or renters insurance too? Add it when you compare car insurance quotes and get a bundling discount. It’s usually one of the best discounts you can get.

Largest auto insurance companies in Kansas

Rank in Kansas Company Market share % in Kansas 1 State Farm 19.21 2 American Family Insurance 12.42 3 Progressive 11.55 4 Farm Bureau Financial Services 7.45 5 Farmers Insurance 5.96 6 Allstate Corp. 5.79 7 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 5.75 8 USAA 5.6 9 Nationwide 4.22 10 Travelers 3.51 11 Shelter Insurance 3.2 12 Liberty Mutual 2.86 13 Auto Club Exchange 1.03 14 Traders Insurance Co. 0.99 15 Farmers Alliance Cos. 0.97 16 MetLife 0.95 17 Key Insurance Co. 0.92 18 The Hartford 0.68 19 State Auto 0.67 20 Auto-Owners Insurance 0.66 21 Sentry 0.58 22 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.5 23 Chubb 0.35 24 COUNTRY Financial 0.35 25 Columbia Insurance 0.35 26 National General Holdings Corp. 0.34 27 Markel 0.29 28 Goodville & German Mutual Group 0.28 29 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.27 30 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.24 31 Buckeye Insurance 0.22 32 American National 0.21 33 Kemper 0.2 34 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.2 35 BIC Holdings LLC 0.19 36 North Star Mutual Insurance Co 0.15 37 Amica 0.15 38 Upland Mutual Insurance Inc. 0.13 39 California Casualty 0.12 40 EMC Insurance 0.09 41 Horace Mann 0.08 42 AIG 0.07 43 General Electric Co. 0.04 44 PURE 0.03 45 Tokio Marine 0.03 46 Pharmacists Mutual 0.03 47 Munich Re 0.03 48 Assurant 0.03 49 W. R. Berkley Corp. 0.02 50 Cornerstone National Insurance Co. 0.02 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



