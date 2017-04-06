Cheap Car Insurance in Kansas 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Kansas auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
|
Average annual premium
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,374
|Farm Bureau
|
$1,430
|State Farm
|
$1,463
|American Family Insurance
|
$1,465
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,466
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,494
|Shelter Insurance
|
$1,499
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
|
$1,577
|Allstate
|
$1,603
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,635
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,663
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Kansas drivers who got a speeding ticket saw an average insurance increase of 34%, higher than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Kansas
|$1,533/year
|$2,054/year
|34%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Average car insurance in Kansas cities
|City
|Average annual premium
|Kansas City
|
$1,580
|Lawrence
|
$1,432
|Olathe
|
$1,501
|Salina
|
$1,597
|Shawnee Mission
|
$1,473
|Topeka
|
$1,432
|Wichita
|
$1,585
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Kansas when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
Penalties for not having car insurance in Kansas
- First offense: Fine from $300 to $1,000, jail for six months, or both
- Subsequent within three years: Fine from $800-$2,500
- May also suspend license and registration
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 23, 2019
More: