Cheap Car Insurance in Kansas 2019

Kansas cheapest auto insurance companies

Average Kansas auto insurance premiums by company

Company

Average annual premium
Travelers Insurance

$1,374
Farm Bureau

$1,430
State Farm

$1,463
American Family Insurance

$1,465
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,466
Nationwide Insurance

$1,494
Shelter Insurance

$1,499
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$1,577
Allstate

$1,603
Farmers Insurance

$1,635
Progressive Insurance

$1,663


Kansas average auto insurance premiums by coverage

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Kansas drivers who got a speeding ticket saw an average insurance increase of 34%, higher than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Kansas $1,533/year $2,054/year 34%
Nationwide average 26%

Average car insurance in Kansas cities

City Average annual premium
Kansas City

$1,580
Lawrence

$1,432
Olathe

$1,501
Salina

$1,597
Shawnee Mission

$1,473
Topeka

$1,432
Wichita

$1,585


Kansas required auto insurance coverage

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Kansas when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having car insurance in Kansas

  • First offense: Fine from $300 to $1,000, jail for six months, or both
  • Subsequent within three years: Fine from $800-$2,500
  • May also suspend license and registration

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019

