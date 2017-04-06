Cheap Car Insurance in Kansas 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average Kansas auto insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Kansas drivers who got a speeding ticket saw an average insurance increase of 34%, higher than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Kansas $1,533/year $2,054/year 34% Nationwide average 26%

Average car insurance in Kansas cities

City Average annual premium Kansas City $1,580 Lawrence $1,432 Olathe $1,501 Salina $1,597 Shawnee Mission $1,473 Topeka $1,432 Wichita $1,585





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Kansas when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having car insurance in Kansas

First offense: Fine from $300 to $1,000, jail for six months, or both

Subsequent within three years: Fine from $800-$2,500

May also suspend license and registration

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019