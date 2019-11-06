Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Kentucky, ranked by premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Do you need home or renters insurance too? Add it when you get car insurance quotes and get a bundling discount. It’s usually one of the better discounts you can get.

Largest auto insurance companies in Kentucky

Rank in Kentucky Company Market share % in Kentucky 1 State Farm 22.46 2 Kentucky Farm Bureau 18.9 3 Progressive 9.34 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 6.93 5 Liberty Mutual 6.47 6 Allstate Corp. 6.14 7 USAA 4.95 8 Nationwide 2.28 9 Shelter Insurance 1.93 10 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.92 11 State Auto 1.92 12 Travelers 1.89 13 Erie Insurance 1.87 14 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 1.55 15 MetLife 1.22 16 Grange Insurance 1.18 17 Auto Club Insurance Association 1.13 18 Alfa Mutual Group 1 19 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.94 20 Kentucky National Insurance Co. 0.82 21 The Hartford 0.78 22 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.63 23 Westfield Insurance 0.48 24 Root Insurance Co. 0.35 25 Encova Insurance 0.34 26 Sentry 0.34 27 American Family Insurance 0.29 28 American National 0.25 29 VA Farm Bureau Federation 0.22 30 Farmers Insurance 0.19 31 EMC Insurance 0.18 32 Amica 0.17 33 Markel 0.1 34 Central Insurance Companies 0.09 35 Munich Re 0.08 36 Chubb 0.08 37 ECM Insurance 0.07 38 National General Holdings Corp. 0.06 39 General Electric Co. 0.06 40 California Casualty 0.06 41 PURE 0.05 42 Kemper 0.05 43 SECURA Insurance Companies 0.05 44 AIG 0.04 45 Celina Insurance 0.03 46 Tokio Marine 0.02 47 Assurant 0.02 48 United Home Insurance Co. 0.02 49 Pharmacists Mutual 0.02 50 Global Indemnity 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



