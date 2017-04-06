Cheap Car Insurance in Kentucky 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average Kentucky insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Kentucky drivers who got a speeding ticket saw an average insurance increase of 18%, lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Kentucky $1,850/year $2,192/year 18% Nationwide average 26%

Average premiums in Kentucky cities

City Average annual premium Ashland $1,487 Bowling Green $1,614 Covington $1,774 Elizabethtown $1,689 Erlanger $1,655 Florence $1,565 Frankfort $1,738 Ft Mitchell $1,740 Georgetown $1,890 Henderson $1,771 Hopkinsville $1,951 Lexington $1,729 London $1,810 Louisville $2,073 Newport $1,718 Nicholasville $1,836 Owensboro $1,611 Paducah $1,813 Radcliff $2,093 Richmond $1,588 Shepherdsville $1,915 Somerset $1,750





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Kentucky when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Kentucky

First offense: $500 to $1,000, jail time of up to 90 days, or both. Registration of vehicle and license plates suspended for up to one year or until insurance is obtained.

Subsequent offense within five years: $1,000 to $2,500, jail time up to 180 days, or both. License revocation until insurance is obtained.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019