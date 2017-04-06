Cheap Car Insurance in Kentucky 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Kentucky insurance premiums by company
|Company
|
Average annual car insurance premiums in Kentucky
|Erie Insurance
|
$1,588
|The Hartford
|
$1,592
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|
$1,610
|Farm Bureau
|
$1,635
|Shelter Insurance
|
$1,651
|Travelers
|
$1,676
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,765
|State Farm
|
$1,795
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,829
|Allstate
|
$1,908
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
|
$1,939
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,996
|Safeco
|
$2,004
|Progressive Insurance
|
$2,020
|Esurance
|
$2,049
|MetLife Auto
|
$2,182
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Kentucky drivers who got a speeding ticket saw an average insurance increase of 18%, lower than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Kentucky
|$1,850/year
|$2,192/year
|18%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Average premiums in Kentucky cities
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Ashland
|
$1,487
|Bowling Green
|
$1,614
|Covington
|
$1,774
|Elizabethtown
|
$1,689
|Erlanger
|
$1,655
|Florence
|
$1,565
|Frankfort
|
$1,738
|Ft Mitchell
|
$1,740
|Georgetown
|
$1,890
|Henderson
|
$1,771
|Hopkinsville
|
$1,951
|Lexington
|
$1,729
|London
|
$1,810
|Louisville
|
$2,073
|Newport
|
$1,718
|Nicholasville
|
$1,836
|Owensboro
|
$1,611
|Paducah
|
$1,813
|Radcliff
|
$2,093
|Richmond
|
$1,588
|Shepherdsville
|
$1,915
|Somerset
|
$1,750
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Kentucky when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
Penalties for not having auto insurance in Kentucky
- First offense: $500 to $1,000, jail time of up to 90 days, or both. Registration of vehicle and license plates suspended for up to one year or until insurance is obtained.
- Subsequent offense within five years: $1,000 to $2,500, jail time up to 180 days, or both. License revocation until insurance is obtained.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 23, 2019