Cheap Car Insurance in Kentucky 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in Kentucky

Average Kentucky insurance premiums by company

Company

Average annual car insurance premiums in Kentucky
Erie Insurance

$1,588
The Hartford

$1,592
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,610
Farm Bureau

$1,635
Shelter Insurance

$1,651
Travelers

$1,676
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,765
State Farm

$1,795
Nationwide Insurance

$1,829
Allstate

$1,908
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$1,939
Liberty Mutual

$1,996
Safeco

$2,004
Progressive Insurance

$2,020
Esurance

$2,049
MetLife Auto

$2,182


Average auto insurance companies in Kentucky

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Kentucky drivers who got a speeding ticket saw an average insurance increase of 18%, lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Kentucky $1,850/year $2,192/year 18%
Nationwide average 26%

Average premiums in Kentucky cities

City

Average annual premium
Ashland

$1,487
Bowling Green

$1,614
Covington

$1,774
Elizabethtown

$1,689
Erlanger

$1,655
Florence

$1,565
Frankfort

$1,738
Ft Mitchell

$1,740
Georgetown

$1,890
Henderson

$1,771
Hopkinsville

$1,951
Lexington

$1,729
London

$1,810
Louisville

$2,073
Newport

$1,718
Nicholasville

$1,836
Owensboro

$1,611
Paducah

$1,813
Radcliff

$2,093
Richmond

$1,588
Shepherdsville

$1,915
Somerset

$1,750


Required auto insurance coverage in Kentucky

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Kentucky when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Kentucky

  • First offense: $500 to $1,000, jail time of up to 90 days, or both. Registration of vehicle and license plates suspended for up to one year or until insurance is obtained.
  • Subsequent offense within five years: $1,000 to $2,500, jail time up to 180 days, or both. License revocation until insurance is obtained.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019

