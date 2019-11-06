Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Maryland, based on premiums for policies sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Need homeowners or renters insurance too? Add it when you car insurance quotes for a bundling discount. It’s usually one of the best discounts you can get.

Largest auto insurance companies in Maryland

Rank in Maryland Company Market share % in Maryland 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 24.43 2 State Farm 18.33 3 Allstate Corp. 11.58 4 USAA 8.94 5 Erie Insurance 7.89 6 Progressive 6.78 7 Nationwide 6.47 8 Liberty Mutual 3.29 9 Travelers 1.78 10 Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund 1.57 11 Agency Insurance Co. of MD Inc. 0.93 12 The Hartford 0.92 13 Elephant Insurance Co. 0.64 14 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.63 15 Farmers Insurance 0.62 16 MetLife 0.56 17 State Auto 0.51 18 Amica 0.48 19 American Family Insurance 0.45 20 Donegal 0.43 21 Brethren Mutual Insurance Co. 0.36 22 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.31 23 Chubb 0.31 24 Penn National Insurance 0.26 25 Kemper 0.24 26 Selective 0.24 27 Mutual Benefit 0.2 28 National General Holdings Corp. 0.14 29 Markel 0.1 30 California Casualty 0.09 31 Cumberland Insurance Group 0.07 32 Horace Mann 0.07 33 PURE 0.07 34 Sentry 0.06 35 Root Insurance Co. 0.05 36 American National 0.04 37 Tokio Marine 0.03 38 AIG 0.03 39 General Electric Co. 0.03 40 Rider Insurance Co. 0.02 41 Assurant 0.02 42 Munich Re 0.02 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



