Cheap Car Insurance in Maryland 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes


Maryland cheapest car insurance companies

Maryland car insurance premiums by company

Erie Insurance

$1,721
AAA Insurance/ Auto Club

$1,795
The Hartford

$1,801
USAA

$1,904
Travelers Insurance

$1,912
Farmers

$2,046
State Farm

$2,050
Allstate

$2,124
Nationwide

$2,159
Progressive

$2,224
Esurance

$2,224
Elephant Insurance

$2,262
MetLife

$2,269
Liberty Mutual

$2,322


Maryland average car insurance premiums

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Maryland drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 12%, much lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Maryland $2,068/year $2,325/year 12%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Maryland drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 21%, much lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Maryland $2,068/year $2,505/year 21%
Nationwide average 36%

Average car insurance premiums in Maryland cities

City

Average yearly premium
Aberdeen

$1,998
Annapolis

$1,710
Baltimore

$2,388
Bel Air

$1,902
Bowie

$2,058
Brooklyn

$2,032
Capitol Heights

$2,381
Catonsville

$1,897
Clinton

$2,267
Cockeysville

$2,074
Columbia

$1,807
District Heights

$2,248
Dundalk

$2,186
Edgewood

$2,054
Elkton

$2,117
Ellicott City

$1,807
Essex

$2,240
Fort Washington

$2,290
Frederick

$1,701
Gaithersburg

$1,858
Germantown

$1,894
Glen Burnie

$1,936
Greenbelt

$2,156
Gwynn Oak

$2,503
Hagerstown

$1,730
Halethorpe

$1,922
Hyattsville

$2,130
Lanham

$2,126
Laurel

$1,907
Middle River

$2,213
Montgomery Village

$2,100
Nottingham

$1,928
Owings Mills

$2,248
Oxon Hill

$2,253
Parkville

$2,058
Pasadena

$1,888
Pikesville

$2,147
Randallstown

$2,225
Rockville

$1,647
Rosedale

$3,330
Salisbury

$1,929
Silver Spring

$1,896
Suitland

$2,339
Temple Hills

$2,228
Towson

$2,102
Upper Marlboro

$2,183
Waldorf

$2,069
Westminster

$1,889
Windsor Mill

$2,371


Maryland required car insurance

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Maryland when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having car insurance

  • Registration suspension and a fine of $150 for each vehicle without the required insurance for a period of one to 30 days.
  • Beginning on the 31st day the fine will increase by $7 a day; the penalty may not exceed $2,500 for each violation in a 12-month period.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019

More:

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes