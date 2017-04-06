Cheap Car Insurance in Maryland 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Maryland car insurance premiums by company
|Erie Insurance
|
$1,721
|AAA Insurance/ Auto Club
|
$1,795
|The Hartford
|
$1,801
|USAA
|
$1,904
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,912
|Farmers
|
$2,046
|State Farm
|
$2,050
|Allstate
|
$2,124
|Nationwide
|
$2,159
|Progressive
|
$2,224
|Esurance
|
$2,224
|Elephant Insurance
|
$2,262
|MetLife
|
$2,269
|Liberty Mutual
|
$2,322
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Maryland drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 12%, much lower than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Maryland
|$2,068/year
|$2,325/year
|12%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Maryland drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 21%, much lower than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Maryland
|$2,068/year
|$2,505/year
|21%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average car insurance premiums in Maryland cities
|City
|
Average yearly premium
|Aberdeen
|
$1,998
|Annapolis
|
$1,710
|Baltimore
|
$2,388
|Bel Air
|
$1,902
|Bowie
|
$2,058
|Brooklyn
|
$2,032
|Capitol Heights
|
$2,381
|Catonsville
|
$1,897
|Clinton
|
$2,267
|Cockeysville
|
$2,074
|Columbia
|
$1,807
|District Heights
|
$2,248
|Dundalk
|
$2,186
|Edgewood
|
$2,054
|Elkton
|
$2,117
|Ellicott City
|
$1,807
|Essex
|
$2,240
|Fort Washington
|
$2,290
|Frederick
|
$1,701
|Gaithersburg
|
$1,858
|Germantown
|
$1,894
|Glen Burnie
|
$1,936
|Greenbelt
|
$2,156
|Gwynn Oak
|
$2,503
|Hagerstown
|
$1,730
|Halethorpe
|
$1,922
|Hyattsville
|
$2,130
|Lanham
|
$2,126
|Laurel
|
$1,907
|Middle River
|
$2,213
|Montgomery Village
|
$2,100
|Nottingham
|
$1,928
|Owings Mills
|
$2,248
|Oxon Hill
|
$2,253
|Parkville
|
$2,058
|Pasadena
|
$1,888
|Pikesville
|
$2,147
|Randallstown
|
$2,225
|Rockville
|
$1,647
|Rosedale
|
$3,330
|Salisbury
|
$1,929
|Silver Spring
|
$1,896
|Suitland
|
$2,339
|Temple Hills
|
$2,228
|Towson
|
$2,102
|Upper Marlboro
|
$2,183
|Waldorf
|
$2,069
|Westminster
|
$1,889
|Windsor Mill
|
$2,371
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Maryland when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- Your vehicle is involved in a car accident
Penalties for not having car insurance
- Registration suspension and a fine of $150 for each vehicle without the required insurance for a period of one to 30 days.
- Beginning on the 31st day the fine will increase by $7 a day; the penalty may not exceed $2,500 for each violation in a 12-month period.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 23, 2019