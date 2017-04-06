Cheap Car Insurance in Maryland 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Maryland car insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Maryland drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 12%, much lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Maryland $2,068/year $2,325/year 12% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Maryland drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 21%, much lower than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Maryland $2,068/year $2,505/year 21% Nationwide average 36%

Average car insurance premiums in Maryland cities

City Average yearly premium Aberdeen $1,998 Annapolis $1,710 Baltimore $2,388 Bel Air $1,902 Bowie $2,058 Brooklyn $2,032 Capitol Heights $2,381 Catonsville $1,897 Clinton $2,267 Cockeysville $2,074 Columbia $1,807 District Heights $2,248 Dundalk $2,186 Edgewood $2,054 Elkton $2,117 Ellicott City $1,807 Essex $2,240 Fort Washington $2,290 Frederick $1,701 Gaithersburg $1,858 Germantown $1,894 Glen Burnie $1,936 Greenbelt $2,156 Gwynn Oak $2,503 Hagerstown $1,730 Halethorpe $1,922 Hyattsville $2,130 Lanham $2,126 Laurel $1,907 Middle River $2,213 Montgomery Village $2,100 Nottingham $1,928 Owings Mills $2,248 Oxon Hill $2,253 Parkville $2,058 Pasadena $1,888 Pikesville $2,147 Randallstown $2,225 Rockville $1,647 Rosedale $3,330 Salisbury $1,929 Silver Spring $1,896 Suitland $2,339 Temple Hills $2,228 Towson $2,102 Upper Marlboro $2,183 Waldorf $2,069 Westminster $1,889 Windsor Mill $2,371





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Maryland when:

Law enforcement requests it

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having car insurance

Registration suspension and a fine of $150 for each vehicle without the required insurance for a period of one to 30 days.

Beginning on the 31st day the fine will increase by $7 a day; the penalty may not exceed $2,500 for each violation in a 12-month period.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019