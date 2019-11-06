Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Massachusetts, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Add homeowners or renters insurance when you car insurance quotes. You’ll usually get a bundling discount, which is one of the best discounts you can get.

Largest auto insurance companies in Massachusetts

Rank in Massachusetts Company Market share % in Massachusetts 1 MAPFRE 23.28 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 12.71 3 Liberty Mutual 10.72 4 Safety Insurance 8.41 5 Arbella Insurance 7.69 6 Plymouth Rock Co. 6.66 7 Progressive 4.72 8 MetLife 3.74 9 Travelers 3.16 10 USAA 3.13 11 The Hanover Insurance Group 2.99 12 Amica 2.91 13 Allstate Corp. 1.76 14 Quincy Mutual 1.44 15 Norfolk & Dedham Group 1.04 16 Vermont Mutual Insurance 1.01 17 American Family Insurance 1 18 IAT Insurance 0.84 19 Preferred Mutual Insurance Co. 0.56 20 State Farm 0.36 21 National General Holdings Corp. 0.36 22 Chubb 0.28 23 Concord Group Insurance 0.27 24 General Electric Co. 0.22 25 Markel 0.21 26 PURE 0.15 27 American National 0.14 28 AIG 0.1 29 Tokio Marine 0.06 30 Nationwide 0.04 31 Assurant 0.01 32 Farmers Insurance 0.01 33 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



