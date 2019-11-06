Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Michigan, based on premiums for policies they sold in the state.

Largest auto insurance companies in Michigan

Rank in Michigan Company Market share % in Michigan 1 State Farm 17.4 2 Auto Club Insurance Association 15.81 3 Progressive 15.76 4 Auto-Owners Insurance 10.29 5 Allstate Corp. 7.9 6 The Hanover Insurance Group 6.23 7 Michigan Farm Bureau 4.8 8 Liberty Mutual 3.91 9 USAA 3.05 10 Frankenmuth Insurance 1.78 11 Pioneer State Mutual Ins Co. 1.73 12 Farmers Insurance 1.7 13 National General Holdings Corp. 1.24 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 1.22 15 The Hartford 1.06 16 Nationwide 0.73 17 Westfield Insurance 0.72 18 MetLife 0.6 19 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.55 20 American Family Insurance 0.39 21 Donegal 0.39 22 Everest Re 0.38 23 Markel 0.32 24 Hastings Mutual Insurance Co. 0.25 25 Wolverine Mutual Insurance Co. 0.23 26 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.22 27 State Auto 0.2 28 Amica 0.16 29 Grange Insurance 0.12 30 Horace Mann 0.12 31 Chubb 0.1 32 Central Insurance Companies 0.1 33 Northern Mutual Insurance Co. 0.09 34 MI Automobile Ins Placement 0.08 35 AIG 0.07 36 USA Underwriters 0.05 37 Munich Re 0.05 38 SECURA Insurance Companies 0.04 39 Sentry 0.04 40 Travelers 0.04 41 Tokio Marine 0.03 42 PURE 0.03 43 Assurant 0.02 44 General Electric Co. 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger autot insurance.



