Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Michigan, based on premiums for policies they sold in the state.
Car insurance shopping tip
Are you paying for car insurance on a monthly basis? If you can pay for the entire term up-front you’ll likely get a discount.
Largest auto insurance companies in Michigan
|Rank in Michigan
|Company
|Market share % in Michigan
|1
|State Farm
|17.4
|2
|Auto Club Insurance Association
|15.81
|3
|Progressive
|15.76
|4
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|10.29
|5
|Allstate Corp.
|7.9
|6
|The Hanover Insurance Group
|6.23
|7
|Michigan Farm Bureau
|4.8
|8
|Liberty Mutual
|3.91
|9
|USAA
|3.05
|10
|Frankenmuth Insurance
|1.78
|11
|Pioneer State Mutual Ins Co.
|1.73
|12
|Farmers Insurance
|1.7
|13
|National General Holdings Corp.
|1.24
|14
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|1.22
|15
|The Hartford
|1.06
|16
|Nationwide
|0.73
|17
|Westfield Insurance
|0.72
|18
|MetLife
|0.6
|19
|The Cincinnati Insurance Cos.
|0.55
|20
|American Family Insurance
|0.39
|21
|Donegal
|0.39
|22
|Everest Re
|0.38
|23
|Markel
|0.32
|24
|Hastings Mutual Insurance Co.
|0.25
|25
|Wolverine Mutual Insurance Co.
|0.23
|26
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|0.22
|27
|State Auto
|0.2
|28
|Amica
|0.16
|29
|Grange Insurance
|0.12
|30
|Horace Mann
|0.12
|31
|Chubb
|0.1
|32
|Central Insurance Companies
|0.1
|33
|Northern Mutual Insurance Co.
|0.09
|34
|MI Automobile Ins Placement
|0.08
|35
|AIG
|0.07
|36
|USA Underwriters
|0.05
|37
|Munich Re
|0.05
|38
|SECURA Insurance Companies
|0.04
|39
|Sentry
|0.04
|40
|Travelers
|0.04
|41
|Tokio Marine
|0.03
|42
|PURE
|0.03
|43
|Assurant
|0.02
|44
|General Electric Co.
|0.01
|Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger autot insurance.