Cheap Car Insurance in Michigan 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average Michigan auto insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Michigan drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 17%, less than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Michigan $2,077/year $2,425/year 17% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Michigan drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 22%, less than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Michigan $2,077/year $2,533/year 22% Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in Michigan cities

Oak Park and Detroit drivers pay the most for auto insurance among the cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Adrian $1,872 Allen Park $2,172 Ann Arbor $1,917 Auburn Hills $2,199 Battle Creek $2,007 Bay City $1,891 Belleville $2,351 Benton Harbor $1,952 Brighton $1,934 Burton $2,178 Canton $2,111 Clarkston $1,904 Clinton Township $2,346 Coldwater $1,951 Davison $1,739 Dearborn $2,047 Dearborn Heights $2,286 Detroit $2,568 East Lansing $1,730 Eastpointe $2,296 Farmington $2,175 Fenton $1,857 Ferndale $2,205 Flint $2,237 Garden City $2,238 Grand Blanc $1,978 Grand Rapids $1,905 Grosse Pointe $2,231 Hamtramck $2,319 Harrison Township $2,191 Hazel Park $2,088 Highland Park $2,441 Holland $1,855 Howell $1,892 Inkster $2,457 Jackson $1,815 Kalamazoo $1,855 Lansing $1,954 Lapeer $1,982 Lincoln Park $2,089 Livonia $1,938 Macomb $2,014 Madison Heights $2,272 Midland $1,689 Monroe $2,161 Mount Morris $2,193 Mount Pleasant $1,821 Muskegon $1,919 New Baltimore $2,185 Niles $1,979 Novi $2,017 Oak Park $2,666 Plymouth $1,964 Pontiac $2,300 Port Huron $2,030 Portage $1,771 Redford $2,545 Rochester $1,926 Romulus $2,519 Roseville $2,107 Royal Oak $1,989 Saginaw $2,050 Saint Clair Shores $2,032 Southfield $2,497 Southgate $2,219 Sterling Heights $2,094 Taylor $2,329 Traverse City $1,937 Trenton $2,106 Troy $1,887 Utica $2,118 Warren $2,224 Waterford $1,937 West Bloomfield $2,086 Westland $2,338 Wyandotte $2,158 Wyoming $1,855 Ypsilanti $2,137





How to get cheaper Michigan auto insurance

Because Michigan rates are so high, comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies to find a good deal is important.

Keep a good driving record. Try to avoid car accidents, tickets for moving violations and insurance claims.

Ask your car insurance agent to review all the car insurance discounts available from your insurer.

Increase the deductible on comprehensive and collision coverage, if you buy them.

Buy renters or homeowners insurance from your auto insurance company to get a "bundling" discount.





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Michigan when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having car insurance in Michigan

Misdemeanor, fine of not less than $200 and not more than $500 and/or imprisonment for not more than one year. Supplying false information is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than one year or a fine of not more than $1,000, or both.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Changes coming to Michigan car insurance

Michigan recently passed an auto insurance reform bill that was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on May 30, 2019. Changes to Michigan’s current no-fault system are expected to go into effect by July 2020. In addition to changes in PIP requirements, insurance companies will not be able to set rates based on non-driving factors such as credit, education level, home ownership, marital status, occupation, sex or ZIP code.

Auto insurance companies are required to adjust rates by July 2020. You may see changes to your rates when you renew your policy after that date.

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Sept. 24, 2019