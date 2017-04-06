Cheap Car Insurance in Michigan 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in Michigan

Average Michigan auto insurance premiums by company

Company
Average yearly premium in Michigan
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,835
Farm Bureau

$1,854
The Hartford

$1,872
21st Century Insurance

$1,918
Farmers Insurance

$1,984
MetLife Auto

$1,988
Citizens

$2,009
Allied

$2,022
Ameriprise

$2,023
USAA (must have a military affiliation)

$2,083
State Farm

$2,092
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$2,122
Nationwide Insurance

$2,127
Allstate

$2,136
Progressive Insurance

$2,147
Safeco

$2,167
Liberty Mutual

$2,229
National General

$2,231
Esurance

$2,402


Average auto insurance premiums in Michigan

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Michigan drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 17%, less than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Michigan $2,077/year $2,425/year 17%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Michigan drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 22%, less than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Michigan $2,077/year $2,533/year 22%
Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in Michigan cities

Oak Park and Detroit drivers pay the most for auto insurance among the cities we examined.

City

Average annual premium
Adrian

$1,872
Allen Park

$2,172
Ann Arbor

$1,917
Auburn Hills

$2,199
Battle Creek

$2,007
Bay City

$1,891
Belleville

$2,351
Benton Harbor

$1,952
Brighton

$1,934
Burton

$2,178
Canton

$2,111
Clarkston

$1,904
Clinton Township

$2,346
Coldwater

$1,951
Davison

$1,739
Dearborn

$2,047
Dearborn Heights

$2,286
Detroit

$2,568
East Lansing

$1,730
Eastpointe

$2,296
Farmington

$2,175
Fenton

$1,857
Ferndale

$2,205
Flint

$2,237
Garden City

$2,238
Grand Blanc

$1,978
Grand Rapids

$1,905
Grosse Pointe

$2,231
Hamtramck

$2,319
Harrison Township

$2,191
Hazel Park

$2,088
Highland Park

$2,441
Holland

$1,855
Howell

$1,892
Inkster

$2,457
Jackson

$1,815
Kalamazoo

$1,855
Lansing

$1,954
Lapeer

$1,982
Lincoln Park

$2,089
Livonia

$1,938
Macomb

$2,014
Madison Heights

$2,272
Midland

$1,689
Monroe

$2,161
Mount Morris

$2,193
Mount Pleasant

$1,821
Muskegon

$1,919
New Baltimore

$2,185
Niles

$1,979
Novi

$2,017
Oak Park

$2,666
Plymouth

$1,964
Pontiac

$2,300
Port Huron

$2,030
Portage

$1,771
Redford

$2,545
Rochester

$1,926
Romulus

$2,519
Roseville

$2,107
Royal Oak

$1,989
Saginaw

$2,050
Saint Clair Shores

$2,032
Southfield

$2,497
Southgate

$2,219
Sterling Heights

$2,094
Taylor

$2,329
Traverse City

$1,937
Trenton

$2,106
Troy

$1,887
Utica

$2,118
Warren

$2,224
Waterford

$1,937
West Bloomfield

$2,086
Westland

$2,338
Wyandotte

$2,158
Wyoming

$1,855
Ypsilanti

$2,137


Auto insurance requirements in Michigan

How to get cheaper Michigan auto insurance

  • Because Michigan rates are so high, comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies to find a good deal is important.
  • Keep a good driving record. Try to avoid car accidents, tickets for moving violations and insurance claims.
  • Ask your car insurance agent to review all the car insurance discounts available from your insurer.
  • Increase the deductible on comprehensive and collision coverage, if you buy them.
  • Buy renters or homeowners insurance from your auto insurance company to get a "bundling" discount.


How Michigan car insurance works

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Michigan when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having car insurance in Michigan

  • Misdemeanor, fine of not less than $200 and not more than $500 and/or imprisonment for not more than one year. Supplying false information is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than one year or a fine of not more than $1,000, or both.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Changes coming to Michigan car insurance

Michigan recently passed an auto insurance reform bill that was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on May 30, 2019. Changes to Michigan’s current no-fault system are expected to go into effect by July 2020. In addition to changes in PIP requirements, insurance companies will not be able to set rates based on non-driving factors such as credit, education level, home ownership, marital status, occupation, sex or ZIP code.

Auto insurance companies are required to adjust rates by July 2020. You may see changes to your rates when you renew your policy after that date.


Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Sept. 24, 2019

More:

