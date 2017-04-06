Cheap Car Insurance in Michigan 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Michigan auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
|
Average yearly premium in Michigan
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|
$1,835
|Farm Bureau
|
$1,854
|The Hartford
|
$1,872
|21st Century Insurance
|
$1,918
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,984
|MetLife Auto
|
$1,988
|Citizens
|
$2,009
|Allied
|
$2,022
|Ameriprise
|
$2,023
|USAA (must have a military affiliation)
|
$2,083
|State Farm
|
$2,092
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$2,122
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$2,127
|Allstate
|
$2,136
|Progressive Insurance
|
$2,147
|Safeco
|
$2,167
|Liberty Mutual
|
$2,229
|National General
|
$2,231
|Esurance
|
$2,402
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Michigan drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 17%, less than the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Michigan
|$2,077/year
|$2,425/year
|17%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Michigan drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 22%, less than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Michigan
|$2,077/year
|$2,533/year
|22%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average premiums in Michigan cities
Oak Park and Detroit drivers pay the most for auto insurance among the cities we examined.
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Adrian
|
$1,872
|Allen Park
|
$2,172
|Ann Arbor
|
$1,917
|Auburn Hills
|
$2,199
|Battle Creek
|
$2,007
|Bay City
|
$1,891
|Belleville
|
$2,351
|Benton Harbor
|
$1,952
|Brighton
|
$1,934
|Burton
|
$2,178
|Canton
|
$2,111
|Clarkston
|
$1,904
|Clinton Township
|
$2,346
|Coldwater
|
$1,951
|Davison
|
$1,739
|Dearborn
|
$2,047
|Dearborn Heights
|
$2,286
|Detroit
|
$2,568
|East Lansing
|
$1,730
|Eastpointe
|
$2,296
|Farmington
|
$2,175
|Fenton
|
$1,857
|Ferndale
|
$2,205
|Flint
|
$2,237
|Garden City
|
$2,238
|Grand Blanc
|
$1,978
|Grand Rapids
|
$1,905
|Grosse Pointe
|
$2,231
|Hamtramck
|
$2,319
|Harrison Township
|
$2,191
|Hazel Park
|
$2,088
|Highland Park
|
$2,441
|Holland
|
$1,855
|Howell
|
$1,892
|Inkster
|
$2,457
|Jackson
|
$1,815
|Kalamazoo
|
$1,855
|Lansing
|
$1,954
|Lapeer
|
$1,982
|Lincoln Park
|
$2,089
|Livonia
|
$1,938
|Macomb
|
$2,014
|Madison Heights
|
$2,272
|Midland
|
$1,689
|Monroe
|
$2,161
|Mount Morris
|
$2,193
|Mount Pleasant
|
$1,821
|Muskegon
|
$1,919
|New Baltimore
|
$2,185
|Niles
|
$1,979
|Novi
|
$2,017
|Oak Park
|
$2,666
|Plymouth
|
$1,964
|Pontiac
|
$2,300
|Port Huron
|
$2,030
|Portage
|
$1,771
|Redford
|
$2,545
|Rochester
|
$1,926
|Romulus
|
$2,519
|Roseville
|
$2,107
|Royal Oak
|
$1,989
|Saginaw
|
$2,050
|Saint Clair Shores
|
$2,032
|Southfield
|
$2,497
|Southgate
|
$2,219
|Sterling Heights
|
$2,094
|Taylor
|
$2,329
|Traverse City
|
$1,937
|Trenton
|
$2,106
|Troy
|
$1,887
|Utica
|
$2,118
|Warren
|
$2,224
|Waterford
|
$1,937
|West Bloomfield
|
$2,086
|Westland
|
$2,338
|Wyandotte
|
$2,158
|Wyoming
|
$1,855
|Ypsilanti
|
$2,137
How to get cheaper Michigan auto insurance
- Because Michigan rates are so high, comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies to find a good deal is important.
- Keep a good driving record. Try to avoid car accidents, tickets for moving violations and insurance claims.
- Ask your car insurance agent to review all the car insurance discounts available from your insurer.
- Increase the deductible on comprehensive and collision coverage, if you buy them.
- Buy renters or homeowners insurance from your auto insurance company to get a "bundling" discount.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Michigan when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
Penalties for not having car insurance in Michigan
- Misdemeanor, fine of not less than $200 and not more than $500 and/or imprisonment for not more than one year. Supplying false information is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than one year or a fine of not more than $1,000, or both.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Changes coming to Michigan car insurance
Michigan recently passed an auto insurance reform bill that was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on May 30, 2019. Changes to Michigan’s current no-fault system are expected to go into effect by July 2020. In addition to changes in PIP requirements, insurance companies will not be able to set rates based on non-driving factors such as credit, education level, home ownership, marital status, occupation, sex or ZIP code.
Auto insurance companies are required to adjust rates by July 2020. You may see changes to your rates when you renew your policy after that date.
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Sept. 24, 2019
