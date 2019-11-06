Here are the 50 largest auto insurance companies in Minnesota, ranked by premiums for policies sold in the state.

Car insurance shopping tip

Many insurers offer an auto insurance discount for going paperless. If you don’t mind getting bills and policies online, this is a good option.

Largest auto insurance companies in Minnesota

Rank in Minnesota Company Market share % in Minnesota 1 State Farm 23.76 2 Progressive 17.42 3 American Family Insurance 12.44 4 Farmers Insurance 5.65 5 Allstate Corp. 5.53 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 3.88 7 USAA 3.18 8 Auto-Owners Insurance 3.15 9 Travelers 2.98 10 Liberty Mutual 2.87 11 Nationwide 1.92 12 Auto Club Insurance Association 1.85 13 North Star Mutual Insurance Co. 1.46 14 Western National Insurance 1.4 15 MetLife 1.18 16 COUNTRY Financial 1.1 17 Farm Bureau Financial Services 0.94 18 Grinnell Mutual 0.93 19 West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. 0.75 20 State Auto 0.69 21 The Hartford 0.66 22 Horace Mann 0.6 23 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.53 24 Chubb 0.45 25 American National 0.45 26 SECURA Insurance Companies 0.44 27 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.39 28 Westfield Insurance 0.29 29 IMT 0.28 30 Selective 0.27 31 RAM Mutual Insurance Co. 0.26 32 Amica 0.25 33 Grange Insurance 0.25 34 Markel 0.25 35 National General Holdings Corp. 0.24 36 Kemper 0.23 37 Encova Insurance 0.15 38 Federated Insurance 0.13 39 EMC Insurance 0.13 40 Sentry 0.13 41 Midwest Family 0.07 42 PURE 0.07 43 California Casualty 0.05 44 Ocean Harbor Insurance 0.04 45 W. R. Berkley Corp.. 0.04 46 Farmers Mutual Hail 0.04 47 United Fire Group Inc. 0.03 48 Assurant 0.03 49 Badger Mutual Insurance Co. 0.03 50 Pharmacists Mutual 0.03 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger car insurance.



