Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Mississippi, ranked by premiums for policies they sold in the state.

Car insurance shopping tip

Many insurers offer an auto insurance discount for going paperless. If you like getting bills and policies online, this is a good option.

Largest auto insurance companies in Mississippi

Rank in Mississippi Company Market share % in Mississippi 1 State Farm 24.6 2 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty 11.77 3 Progressive 11.17 4 Allstate Corp. 7.69 5 Liberty Mutual 7.22 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 6.79 7 USAA 5.49 8 Nationwide 5.08 9 Alfa Mutual Group 3.64 10 Shelter Insurance 3.31 11 Safeway Insurance 1.99 12 National General Holdings Corp. 1.89 13 MetLife 1.81 14 Travelers 1.25 15 State Auto 0.86 16 The Hartford 0.8 17 Farmers Insurance 0.72 18 USA Insurance Co. 0.69 19 Auto Club Exchange 0.52 20 Sentry 0.36 21 Premier Holdings, LLC 0.3 22 ACCC Insurance Co. 0.27 23 American Family Insurance 0.26 24 American National 0.25 25 First Acceptance 0.23 26 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.19 27 Global Indemnity 0.13 28 Tiptree Inc. 0.1 29 PURE 0.08 30 Producer's National Corp. 0.08 31 Root Insurance Co. 0.06 32 AmTrust Financial 0.06 33 Chubb 0.05 34 Amica 0.04 35 Markel 0.04 36 AIG 0.04 37 Tokio Marine 0.03 38 RFH Special Purpose I LLC 0.03 39 Kemper 0.03 40 California Casualty 0.02 41 Munich Re 0.01 42 Assurant 0.01 43 General Electric Co. 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



